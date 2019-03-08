WHO: Cal at LSU
WHEN: First game — 1 p.m. Saturday; Second game — 45 minutes after conclusion of first game
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: First game — WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
Second game — WTGE-FM, 100.7 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: Cal is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 9 by Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: First game — Cal — TBA; LSU — Fr. RHP Cole Henry (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 8.2 IP, 4 BB, 10 K)
Second game — Cal — Fr. RHP Grant Holman (1-0, 3.29 ERA, 9.2 IP, 2 BB 12 K); LSU – So. RHP Eric Walker (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 10.0 IP, 3 BB, 6 K)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: One week from the beginning of its conference schedule, LSU has yet to find the pitching it needs to contend for a championship. The Tigers have struggled to throw strikes, and now they must pitch well against college baseball's best hitter, Andrew Vaughn, throughout Saturday's doubleheader. LSU needs to see at least a glimpse of its pitching potential.