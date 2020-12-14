LSU basketball coach Will Wade tested positive for COVID-19 last week and didn't coach the Tigers in Monday’s game with Sam Houston State in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Wade confirmed to The Advocate on Monday morning that one of his three tests that everyone associated with the program is required to take each week came back positive.

Wade, who is in isolation at his home, said he didn't have any of the symptoms generally associated with the virus. He said his wife, Lauren, and young daughter have not been affected.

In addition to Wade, LSU was without All-Southeastern Conference forward Trendon Watford, who is dealing with an ankle injury, and forward Shareef O'Neal, who was out because of contact tracing.

LSU had to cancel its game with South Florida in Atlanta on Saturday because the program was dealing with COVID-19 contact tracing issues.

At the time, it wasn’t known how many players or coaches were in quarantine.

“When you’re in quarantine, you get tested three times,” Wade said by phone from his home. “One of those days last week, I popped positive.”

Wade declined to say exactly which day he tested positive, but said he’s been meeting and coaching the team via Zoom teleconferencing.

It's possible that Wade could also miss LSU's next game on Wednesday against the University of New Orleans. That game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. start.

In the game with Sam Houston State, which was quickly arranged Wednesday when LSU had to pull out of the contest with South Florida, associate head coach Bill Armstrong guided the team.

LSU Athletic Department officials announced that Wade would miss the Sam Houston State game about 95 minutes before the 11 a.m. tipoff.

Armstrong was the only member of Wade's staff available to coach from the bench as assistants Kevin Nickelberry and Tasmin Mitchell are in quarantine.

Armstrong was assisted by Vernon Hamilton, who is listed as an assistant to the head coach and is not a member of the regular coaching staff.

“We’ve got a lot of people down with contact tracing,” Wade said. “But the system worked exactly the way it’s supposed to.

"We wanted to play — and play as many games as possible — and do it as safely as we can," he said. "We just have to make adjustments and do whatever it takes to play."