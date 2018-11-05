LSU coach Ed Orgeron was straight and to the point after the Tigers' 29-0 loss to Alabama on Saturday, saying his team's talent on the offensive and defensive lines needs a boost.

The Crimson Tide clearly won the battle in the trenches in Tiger Stadium, rolling up 576 yards, including 281 rushing yards, and holding LSU to 196 yards, including 12 rushing yards.

Alabama also sacked LSU quarterback Joe Burrow five times.

On Monday at his weekly news conference, Orgeron went into more detail, saying it's incumbent upon he and his staff to start "building more depth" and "increasing the number of quality players we already have."

Orgeron added that there's room too for improved coaching and improved schemes when it comes to competing with the No. 1 team in the country.

"Our offensive line was beat on one-on-ones," Orgeron said after Saturday's game. "We had max protections. We were sliding. Them guys were beating us. They were stunting us. We tried everything we possibly could. Go four-wide. Max protection. Just got beat."

And once nothing schematic is helping, Orgeron said, "you've got to look at personnel."

In other words: Alabama had better players than LSU.

"We've got to recruit better defensive linemen," Orgeron said. "I got to get defensive linemen like them. I've got to recruit better offensive linemen. Same old thing: you've got to beat Alabama on the line of scrimmage."

The words seemed tailored for the recruiting trail, and they received nearly immediate reaction from Southern Lab offensive guard Kardell Thomas, one of LSU's top recruits.

Thomas, the nation's top offensive guard in the class of 2019, according to 247Sports, tweeted in all caps:

"Mark my words. We will beat Bama all my years here. Remember this tweet. I don't care what anyone has to say. It's a bold statement and I will be ready to back it up. Good game Alabama, but enjoy this last win against us."

The nation's top defensive tackle, Amite High's Ishmael Sopsher, is also smack in the middle of the recruiting battle between LSU and Alabama, and the 6-3, 334-pound lineman was at LSU's practice last Thursday.

LSU travels to Fayetteville to face Arkansas on Saturday night at Razorback Stadium.