Merry Christmas to LSU.

Elias Ricks, the top cornerback prospect in the Class of 2020, announced on Christmas Day his intention to play college football for the Tigers.

Ricks is a five-star recruit from Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, Calif.

247 Sports ranks him as the top cornerback in the class and the No. 9 overall recruit in the country.

Ricks has scholarship offers from almost every big school imaginable -- Alabama, Southern California, Ohio State, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and more.

If Ricks signs with LSU, it'll be the second-straight season the Tigers have inked the country's top cornerback.

Derek Stingley Jr. from The Dunham School in Baton Rouge recently signed with LSU for the class of 2019.

Commitments are non-binding. The first day a Class of 2020 recruit can sign a national letter of intent will be in December 2019.