The LSU gymnastics team showed what it could do Saturday night with what was basically a home-meet advantage in the SEC Championships in New Orleans.
Now the Tigers are heading back home to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for their NCAA regional, streaking toward what they hope will be another contending run in the NCAA Championships next month.
LSU will host eight other teams April 4-6 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The top two teams, plus other top unattached individual gymnasts, will advance to the NCAA Championships, April 19-20 in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Tigers, coming off their third straight SEC Championship meet title with a 197.900, earned the No. 3 national seed behind only Oklahoma and reigning NCAA champion UCLA. LSU has an NQS (National Qualifying Score) average of 197.810 and is averaging a torrid 198.031 over its past four meets, putting the Tigers (18-3) on perhaps their biggest roll ever heading into NCAAs.
“I think we’re peaking at a perfect time,” senior McKenna Kelley said. “I’ve never seen the performances we’ve had.”
The NCAA is using an entirely new format for its regionals and national championship meet this season.
In the past there were six six-team regionals with 12 teams advancing to the national meet and six competing for the NCAA title in what was known as the Super Six.
Now there are four nine-team regionals, with two teams from each regional advancing to the national meet. There the eight-team field will be cut in half for the four-team final which will produce the NCAA team champion.
“I like it,” LSU coach D-D Breaux said, “but I don’t like the play in. You’re going to have two teams competing on Thursday afternoon in an empty arena.”
George Washington and Lindenwood will compete at 3 p.m. April 4 in the PMAC. The winner will advance to Session II at 7 p.m. Friday to face LSU, No. 14-seeded Auburn and Arizona State.
Session I will be at 2 p.m. Friday and will feature No. 6 Utah, No. 11 Minnesota, BYU and Arkansas.
LSU beat Utah in February by winning the four-team GymQuarters Mardi Gras Invitational in St. Charles, Missouri. The Tigers scored a 197.250 to the Utes’ 197.075.
Since then, though, Utah has also improved. The Utes, who have an NQS of 197.535, are coming off a season-high 198.025 for a runner-up finish to UCLA in the Pac-12 Championships.
Auburn beat LSU early in the regular season at Auburn, 196.700-196.275. Auburn’s NQS has stayed flat at 196.695, while LSU scored above a 197 in all but one meet after that and scored no less than a 197.900 in its past four meets.
Senior Sarah Finnegan, who won her second straight SEC all-around title Saturday, said the Tigers will welcome their first off week of the season this coming weekend to recharge and prepare for the regional.
“We’re taking a break from the huge emotional high (of the SEC meet)," Finnegan said. “We’re going to rest, then we’re going back to work on some things. We had a great meet (in New Orleans) but not a perfect meet. We’re going to fine tune the little details that make a difference."
This is LSU's first time to host an NCAA regional since 2014. The Tigers are making their 36th NCAA appearance and will be seeking to advance to their 30th NCAA Championship meet and ninth straight overall.
Ticket books for the entire regional are $16 for adults and $8 for youth (ages 3-12), with individual session tickets priced at $6 and $3. Breaux said LSU will pay for its students who want to attend free of charge. Individual session tickets for groups of 25 or more are $3 each.
LSU season ticket holders who ordered regional tickets in advance will be notified of their orders Tuesday.
NCAA Baton Rouge regional
At the Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Thursday, April 4 (Play-in round)
George Washington vs. Lindenwood, 3 p.m.
Friday, April 5
Session I, 2 p.m.
6. Utah
11. Minnesota
Brigham Young
Arkansas
Session II, 7 p.m.
3. LSU
14. Auburn
Arizona State
GWU/Lindenwood winner
Saturday, April 6, 7 p.m.
Top two teams from each session and top unattached individuals
NCAA national seeds
1. Oklahoma
2. UCLA
3. LSU
4. Florida
5. Denver
6. Utah
7. Michigan
8. Georgia
9. Kentucky
10. Alabama
11. Minnesota
12. Boise State
13. Oregon State
14. Auburn
15. Nebraska
16. California
TV: SECNetwork+ (streaming only)
Tickets: Regional ticket book (all three days), $16 adults, $8 youth (ages 3-12); Individual session tickets, $6 adults, $3 youth; LSU students admitted free; Individual session tickets for groups of 25 or more, $3 each