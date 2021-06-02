LSU's JuVaughn Harrison, Terrance Laird, Tzuriel Pedigo were recognized by the SEC on Wednesday as SEC Athletes of the Year for outdoor track and field in their respective categories.
Harrison was named the Men’s Field Athlete of the Year, Laird was named Men’s Track Athlete of the Year, and Pedigo was named the Men’s Newcomer Field Athlete of the Year.
Harrison won the SEC title in the high jump and placed second in the long jump at the conference meet in College Station, Texas. He set an SEC meet record of 7 feet, 8¾ inches. The performance made him the second-best performer in collegiate history. Harrison has gone 27-8¼ in the long jump to become the sixth-best jumper in collegiate history.
Laird was the SEC high-point scorer of the meet honors at the SEC championships after winning titles in the 100 meters (9.80, wind-aided), 200 (19.82), and 4x100 relay (38.87). He ran a career best of 19.81 seconds in the 200 at the Texas Relays in March to become the third-fastest sprinter in collegiate history over the distance. His wind-legal time of 19.82 broke Justin Gatlin’s SEC meet record of 19.86 in 2002. Laird has shown promise in the 100 meters this year, and his wind-aided time of 9.80 at the SEC championships leads the NCAA.
Pedigo shared the Newcomer Athlete of the Year award with Joseph Palmer (Kentucky) and Mitch Weber (Missouri). The newcomer award is a specialized one that allowed freshman who did not get to compete during the 2020 outdoor season, because of the pandemic, to win awards this spring. Pedigo tossed the javelin 246-5 at the NCAA East preliminaries to advance to the NCAA championships. That mark has him ranked No. 9 in the NCAA, and fourth amongst freshmen. Pedigo placed fourth at the SEC championships with a throw of 232-7, and his two event titles this season in the javelin came at the Crimson Tide Invitational and Louisiana Classics.
Harrison becomes the second straight LSU athlete to win the Field Athlete of the Year award outdoors as Mondo Duplantis did so in 2019. Damar Forbes (2013) and John Moffitt (2004) have also won the field athlete of the year awards. For the track award, Laird becomes the fourth LSU athlete to win it joining the likes of Xavier Carter (2006), Richard Thompson (2008), and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (2016).