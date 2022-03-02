LSU junior gymnast Kai Rivers has had a rough few years.
First the coronavirus cut her promising freshman season short. Then, an achilles tear shelved her for her whole sophomore campaign. And now, after only five meets, a shoulder injury has put the rest of her junior year in jeopardy.
“I don’t know if or when we’ll get Kai Rivers back at this point,” LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark said Wednesday. “It’s not as serious as we originally thought, but it still has put her out for now. That’s a big blow.”
Rivers has missed the last two meets. She last performed at home against Alabama, when she competed on vault, bars and beam. Clark and his staff are still hopeful that Rivers can return, at least on beam. But for now, LSU will have to rely more on freshman Aleah Finnegan, sophomore Elena Arenas and the hobbled Alyona Shchennikova.
Without Rivers, the Tigers will be down one veteran, a versatile athlete who can compete in each event. But they’ll also lose a leader, a new vocal presence who has guided the team in her third season.
“Yes, it’s about her gymnastics,” Clark said. “But it’s about everything, it’s about her. Not having her out there is just hard on her, and it's hard on the kids.”
Finnegan, Arenas and Rivers are the only Tigers — outside the star trio of Haleigh Bryant, Kiya Johnson and Shchennikova — who have competed in three different events this season. The Rivers injury opened the door for Arenas, who has taken a step in her development, Clark said.
Before Rivers suffered the injury, Arenas had performed only six times in five meets. But in the two meets since, Arenas made five appearances, including three in the Feb. 25 in the Texas Woman’s quad-meet. She earned a career-high 9.85 on bars on Feb. 20 against Missouri, then immediately topped it with a 9.875 in the following quad-meet.
“I think Elena Arenas has done just a fantastic job, really turned a corner. The light switch went on with her about a month ago, when we really started to see marked improvement in her consistency. She’s really stepped up to the plate.”
LSU is easing Shchennikova back into the lineup after she missed time with a knee injury. The junior all-around performed a bars routine at Texas Woman’s and practiced a floor routine on Tuesday.
The fifth-ranked LSU gymnasts have two meets left in the regular season, one on Friday against No. 10 Kentucky and one on March 11 against No. 4 Utah, both at home.
All-Around leader to visit Baton Rouge
When the Kentucky Wildcats come to town, they’ll bring the nation’s current leader in the all-around, junior Raena Worley.
A 2021 All-American and All-SEC gymnast, Worley’s national qualifying score (NQS) in the all-around is 39.660. She is ranked eighth in the country on vault and bars, 17th on beam and fifth on floor.
“She’s a competitive a kid … You can see it in her eyes, man,” Clark said. “That kid’s got a lot of fire in her belly. She’s got an edge to her that I think really sort of sets the tone for the entire team. She’s clearly the catalyst for that whole group right now, and I feel like she’s certainly one of the best right now.”
Kentucky has only one other gymnast ranked in the top-20 in an individual event. Arianna Patterson’s 9.885 NQS score has her tied for 17th on vault. Their team’s overall NQS score is 196.985, five slots behind LSU’s 197.515.
LSU and Kentucky are two of five SEC teams ranked top-10 in the nation.
“There’s no easy outs in this conference anymore,” Clark said. “It feels like everybody in the conference is in the top-10 right now.”
Bryant wins award … again
After winning vault and bars in the Texas Woman’s meet, star sophomore Haleigh Bryant was named SEC Specialist of the Week on Tuesday.
Bryant scored a 9.95 on vault, a 9.925 on bars and a 9.875 on beam. Despite fighting through a torn plantar fascia tendon in her foot all season, she leads the country in her specialty event, vault, and is also ranked eighth on the uneven bars.
Bryant has competed in the all-around only three times in 2022, and she has scored two perfect 10s, both on vault.