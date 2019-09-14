Ed Orgeron knows Northwestern State very well. He now knows what it feels like to thoroughly dominate his alma mater.
No. 4 LSU got off to a slow start, even trailing 7-3 after the first quarter before a suddenly high-powered offense got rolling behind quarterback Joe Burrow and his array of weapons.
In the end, LSU walked away with a 65-14 victory guided to the finish line by backup Myles Brennan.
Burrow finished the game completing 21 of 24 passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran seven times for 30 yards and another score.
Wide receiver Terrace Marshall led the pass-catchers with six receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Jefferson had five catches for a team-leading 124 yards.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire paced LSU on the ground with 50 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.