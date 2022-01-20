TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Despite the numbers on the Coleman Coliseum scoreboards telling a different story, Will Wade was anything but a defeated man Wednesday night.

He was more determined than defeated after his team experienced more of the adversity that has visited it since mid-October.

A 70-67 loss to Alabama in which LSU trailed by 13 points with 8:06 to play — yet had a chance to get to overtime with a 3-point shot that just missed at the horn — made Wade more proud than anything during a fiery postgame news conference.

Playing in an arena that has been a house of horrors for past LSU teams, the Tigers fought back and tied the game a little more than three minutes after Wade was tagged with a technical foul.

A very animated and emotional Will Wade following @LSUBasketball loss at Alabama, discussing his technical foul. #LSU pic.twitter.com/NIQ4XwokcP — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 20, 2022

Wade vehemently argued what he said should have been a goaltending call on Alabama’s Noah Gurley, who swatted Eric Gaines’ attempted lay-in off the glass at the end of a fastbreak opportunity.

“You think it looked like that? You think?” said Wade, who nearly jumped out of his chair when a reporter mentioned that it looked like a bad no-call. “It was pinned on the backboard. … It didn’t look like it ... it was.”

Wade’s displeasure with officiating since the start of Southeastern Conference play has been a topic of discussion at many of his news conferences. Yet, he's been reluctant to speak out about any specific calls to avoid drawing a fine from the league office.

Until Wednesday night, when it all boiled over.

For the third game in a row, LSU’s opponent didn’t record its first team foul until after the 10-minute mark of the first half, and Alabama went to the locker room with just two — the second of which came with 0.6 seconds on the clock.

LSU, which had 10 first-half fouls, was called for 25 to Alabama’s 10 for the game.

The Tigers have been whistled for at least 20 fouls in each of its six conference games, while only Auburn had that many against them.

But the deficit that grew to 13 points after Wade’s technical wasn’t enough to make the Tigers go away.

On the strength of four 3-pointers — three in a row by Gaines and one by Brandon Murray — they tied the game with 4:47 left, then cut it to a single point with eight seconds to go before Gaines’ final 3-point try bounced off the back rim.

Fighting back twice from significant deficits in the second half was made tougher with the loss of forward Darius Days to a sprained ankle.

Coupled with point guard Xavier Pinson missing a third consecutive game with a sprained knee, LSU was without its two most experienced players in a hostile environment.

“What I love about this team is our resilience,” said forward Tari Eason, who picked up the scoring slack with a career-high 26 points to go with 10 rebounds. “The fact that we came together, we could have easily went the other way down 13.

“Instead, we decided to come together. Once we get some other things cleaned up and we have all our guys, we’re going to be a machine.”

More adversity arrived after the game when the team’s chartered flight couldn’t get off the ground because of a mechanical issue.

The team remained in Tuscaloosa overnight, then flew straight to Knoxville, Tennessee, on Thursday to prepare for Saturday’s game with Tennessee.

“Proud of our effort to fight like that and play like that under the circumstances we had tonight,” Wade said. “Very, very impressive.

“We’ve got the right stuff to us. We’ve got great toughness, great connectiveness.”

As mad as he was with his team after it wasted an eight-point lead with seven minutes left to lose to Arkansas on Saturday, Wade was willing to overlook 20 turnovers — which, like the fouls, have been a major problem — against Alabama.

“I’m as proud as I’ve been of our team all year, and that includes all the damn wins we’ve had,” he said. “That was some real good stuff tonight. We fought so hard, we played so hard.

“We just need to clean up some of the details, but you can’t fault our guys’ effort. I was mad after Arkansas because we didn’t play well, but you couldn’t ask for anything more than what our guys gave us tonight.”