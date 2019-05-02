The LSU men’s golf team is making the west coast swing to begin NCAA competition this year.
The No. 10-ranked Tigers are headed to play in the Stanford regional, May 13-15 at Stanford Golf Course in Palo Alto, California.
LSU is making its 12th straight NCAA regional appearance and 13th in the past 14 seasons under coach Chuck Winstead. The Tigers have advanced out of regional play to the NCAA Championships seven times in the past nine seasons, including the 2015 NCAA championship.
LSU is the No. 3 seed in the Stanford regional behind Arizona State and the host Cardinal. Ole Miss is also in the regional as the No. 9 seed.
The top five teams from Stanford will advance to the NCAA Championships, May 24-29 at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Four Tigers have NCAA regional experience, led by senior Luis Gagne. He has competed in regionals each of the past three seasons, playing to a 71.44 stroke average.
Junior Philip Barbaree will be playing in his third regional, while senior Nathan Jeansonne and sophomore Trey Winstead are heading to NCAA competition for the second time.
Live scoring for the regional will be available on Golfstat.com.