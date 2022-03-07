CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The LSU men’s golf team posted two of the lowest team rounds in program history on Monday as the Tigers shot a 36-under 540 (267-273) to open play at the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic. Individually, all five starters ended the day in the top 10, led by solo leader Nicholas Arcement with an 11-under 133 (65-68).
The Tigers came out of the gate with a first-round score of 21-under 267, which ties the third best team round in relation to par. LSU carried momentum into the second round and shot a 15-under 273.
Arcement and Michael Sanders led the way in Round 1 as they both finished at 7-under 65. Arcement tallied a career-high seven birdies alongside his first bogey-free round of his collegiate career. In a five-hole stretch (Nos. 14-18), Sanders had an eagle and four straight birdies n to finish at 7-under 65.
The other three starters shot under par to give LSU its third team round of the year where all four scoring members shot under par. Garrett Barber grabbed a season-high six birdies in a 4-under 68 performance and was narrowly trailed by Trey Winstead, who tied a season-high of six birdies in a round before finishing at 3-under 69. The final score of the round came from Cohen Trolio, who finished at 2-under 70 with six birdies.
In the second round, Arcement picked up right where he left off in the first round with a five birdie, 4-under 68 performance He is three strokes clear of teammates Barber and Sanders, who are in a three-way tie for second at 8-under par. Barber and Sanders ended the day at 136.