BR.lsugolf.022721 0257 bf.jpg

Nicholas Arcement chips onto the 12th green during the LSU Invitational on Friday Feb. 26, 2021 at the University Club.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The LSU men’s golf team posted two of the lowest team rounds in program history on Monday as the Tigers shot a 36-under 540 (267-273) to open play at the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic. Individually, all five starters ended the day in the top 10, led by solo leader Nicholas Arcement with an 11-under 133 (65-68).

The Tigers came out of the gate with a first-round score of 21-under 267, which ties the third best team round in relation to par. LSU carried momentum into the second round and shot a 15-under 273.

Arcement and Michael Sanders led the way in Round 1 as they both finished at 7-under 65. Arcement tallied a career-high seven birdies alongside his first bogey-free round of his collegiate career. In a five-hole stretch (Nos. 14-18), Sanders had an eagle and four straight birdies n  to finish at 7-under 65. 

The other three starters shot under par to give LSU its third team round of the year where all four scoring members shot under par. Garrett Barber grabbed a season-high six birdies in a 4-under 68 performance and was narrowly trailed by Trey Winstead, who tied a season-high of six birdies in a round before finishing at 3-under 69. The final score of the round came from Cohen Trolio, who finished at 2-under 70 with six birdies.

In the second round, Arcement picked up right where he left off in the first round with a five birdie, 4-under 68 performance He is three strokes clear of teammates Barber and Sanders, who are in a three-way tie for second at 8-under par. Barber and Sanders ended the day at 136. 