Coach Jay Clark says he’s going to have to order some remodeling work for the LSU gymnastics facility.
That’s because five of LSU’s six senior gymnasts — Reagan Campbell, Bridget Dean, Christina Desiderio, Sami Durante and Sarah Edwards — have all decided to return for one more year of competition in 2022.
That will give the Tigers 21 gymnasts for next season. Their main locker room has space for 18.
“There’s a room down there for storage that we’re going to have our physical plant people come over and build some locker space in and carpet the area,” he said.
From Clark’s perspective, though, it’s a good problem to have.
“I made sure they knew I wanted them to come back and that we’d be thrilled to have them come back if that’s the route they wanted to take,” Clark said.
Only one senior, Mandeville’s Olivia Gunter, decided not to return. She graduated earlier this month and has already accepted a job.
The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to spring sports athletes whose 2020 seasons were cut short by its decision to suspend sports in March of last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Schools have been allowed to extend extra scholarships to afford student-athletes the chance to come back.
Sami Durante and Sarah Edwards both felt it was likely they would return. But once the five started talking amongst themselves it became a snowball effect.
“I think it definitely helps,” said Durante, who will be a graduate student in sports management with a goal of being a college coach one day. “You don’t want to be the only one coming back. When a few of us started saying, ‘I’m going to come back,’ I think that helped the rest say, ‘OK, I can do this, too.’”
Edwards is taking the MCAT this summer but still had to finish up her undergraduate degree in environmental engineering.
“I was still going to be here for another year finishing my undergraduate anyway,” she said. “I was either going to be involved with or a part of the team. When the Covid year opened up I was like, ‘OK, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity do it one more time.’
“I’m glad to get to do this with another group of stellar girls.”
Durante and Edwards know there are no guarantees for the coveted 24 routines per meet. The competition will become only more intense with the arrival of a talented freshman class led by Aleah Finnegan, younger sister of former LSU All-American Sarah Finnegan and a U.S. Olympic team hopeful this summer. Also in the incoming class are Kaytlyn Johnson and Tori Tatum. Returning juniors Lexi Nibbs and Kai Rivers are also expected to be more in the mix after being shelved by injuries in 2021.
“It’s always like that,” Durante said. “This year we had kind of the same thing, a lot of good people on every event.”
“I think it’ll be the factor that pushes us over the edge this year and helps us excel,” Edwards said. “We’re excited.”
LSU’s returning seniors have competed in more than 50 meets over the past four seasons with Campbell, Durante, Desiderio and Edwards earning All-American honors. Durante anchored LSU’s uneven bars routine this season while Campbell anchored the Tigers on balance beam. Desiderio is LSU’s lead gymnast on beam.
After having her 2020 season cut even shorter by a knee injury on floor, Edwards said holding up well physically in 2021 was a big factor in her decision to come back. Durante returns after suffering a scary fall in the NCAA Championships on bars and will undergo an MRI on her elbow Wednesday.
LSU missed advancing to the NCAA final four by .038 points and lost the SEC Championship meet by one-tenth of a point, both factors in motivating the seniors for 2022. Edwards said if LSU had won the NCAA title, she would have been tempted to retire on top.
“They have a little bad taste in their mouths too with the way things ended,” Clark said.
“They’re on a mission right now.”