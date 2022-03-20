LSU athletic director Scott Woodward’s search for the school’s next men’s basketball coach could be heating up.

Citing sources, multiple outlets reported Sunday night that Murray State coach Matt McMahon could be the front-runner to replace Will Wade.

Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong were fired March 12 after the school received an NCAA notice of allegations four days earlier regarding recruiting irregularities within the program.

Messages left with LSU athletic officials Sunday night were not returned.

The Stadium’s Jeff Goodman first tweeted that McMahon was in mix for the LSU opening and that the school took a look at San Francisco’s Todd Golden before he was hired by Florida on Saturday.

Another media outlet reported the 43-year-old McMahon, who has been the Racers’ head coach for seven seasons, has emerged as the front-runner for the LSU opening.

+3 It was 'Us For LSU' going into the NCAA tournament. Now the Tigers face an uncertain future. MILWAUKEE — Like so many other teams who lose in the NCAA tournament, reality set in for the LSU men's basketball team as the final seconds ti…

Ironically, Sunday marked the fifth anniversary of Wade accepting an offer from former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva to take over the program.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Murray State, which earned a berth in the NCAA tournament for the third time in McMahon’s seven years, won its first-round game against San Francisco and Golden on Thursday night before being eliminated by Saint Peter’s 70-60 on Saturday.

McMahon was the Ohio Valley Conference coach of the year after leading his team to a 31-3 record this season.

The Racers were in the AP poll for the final six weeks of the regular season, getting as high as 19th before landing at No. 20 in the final rankings.

Murray State was the OVC regular-season champion for three consecutive years from 2018 to 2020 and won it again this season.

It also claimed the title in the league’s postseason tournament three times in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

McMahon, a former Appalachian State player who coached current NBA star Ja Morant at Murray State, has a career record of 154-67 and a winning percentage of .697.