lsufloridabasketball.022119 HS 2209.JPG
Florida guard KeVaughn Allen (5) attempts to move the ball around LSU forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (11) and LSU guard Skylar Mays (4), Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in downtown Baton Rouge, La. Florida defeated LSU 82-77 in overtime.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU and Florida will meet for a third time this season, this time in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in Nashville, Tennessee, at noon Friday. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

Florida, who had a first round bye, advanced to Friday's game with a victory over Arkansas Thursday.

Top-seeded LSU had a bye in the first two rounds of the tournament.

Both previous meetings between the Tigers and Gators went to overtime with each stealing a win on the road.

Florida won 82-77 on Feb. 20 and LSU won 79-78 on March 6, LSU's penultimate regular season game.

LSU will be without coach Will Wade, who is still suspended.

This story will be updated.

