LSU and Florida will meet for a third time this season, this time in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in Nashville, Tennessee, at noon Friday. It will be broadcast on ESPN.
Florida, who had a first round bye, advanced to Friday's game with a victory over Arkansas Thursday.
Top-seeded LSU had a bye in the first two rounds of the tournament.
Both previous meetings between the Tigers and Gators went to overtime with each stealing a win on the road.
Florida won 82-77 on Feb. 20 and LSU won 79-78 on March 6, LSU's penultimate regular season game.
LSU will be without coach Will Wade, who is still suspended.
