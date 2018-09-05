LSU sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss returned to practice Wednesday afternoon, three days after the North Carolina State transfer missed the Miami game due to an undisclosed injury.
Ed Orgeron said Tuesday that he hoped Moss will play in the home opener this Saturday against Southeastern, and other than a sleeve on his left leg, Moss appeared to be healthy.
All-American sophomore cornerback Greedy Williams was wearing a gold non-contact jersey. He left Sunday's game with what he later said was a cramp, and he eventually returned.
Other notes from Wednesday's open practice:
- Sophomore Ray Thornton was seen taking majority reps at first team Buck linebacker, in place of K'Lavon Chaisson, who Orgeron announced Tuesday is out for the season due to injury.
- Absences: junior starting offensive right tackle Adrian Magee, who Orgeron announced was out "two to three weeks." Sophomore safety Eric Monroe, who Orgeron said is "not ready to play yet." Sophomore safety and special teams utility player Todd Harris was also not seen in open practice. Orgeron said Wednesday morning that Harris is questionable for Saturday and "doesn't know if he's going to play."
Advocate sports columnist Scott Rabalais contributed to this report