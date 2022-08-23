After weeks of evaluation, LSU has a few more days left until it wraps up the quarterback competition between Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier.

Coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday night he and the staff will make a decision over the weekend and announce a starter early next week for the season opener Sept. 4 against Florida State.

“As long as we've got our decision made by the end of the weekend,” Kelly said, “and we make some kind of announcement, whether it's Monday or Tuesday of next week, we feel like we'll be in a pretty good position.”

Malik Nabers moves to slot receiver as one of LSU's most dynamic wide receivers Sophomore Malik Nabers’ role in the LSU offense grew last year after Kayshon Boutte injured his ankle during the Kentucky game. Now Nabers is …

LSU opened the preseason with a three-man race between Daniels, Nussmeier and sixth-year senior Myles Brennan. The competition appeared to narrow to Daniels and Nussmeier a week into practice, and Brennan retired from college football.

Daniels and Nussmeier spent the last two weeks battling for the job. During practices open to the media, Daniels took the first reps, but Nussmeier rotated with him on the first-team offense. They each made impressive plays and mistakes as they displayed their different skill sets.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“If you were voting as a group in here, it might be split in this room,” Kelly said. “It's pretty close. I think you can probably understand why, for us, we're not jumping out there giving you a quarterback because they're both fine quarterbacks and it's that close. But we're going to have to make a decision here in the next few days.”

Kelly’s decision will come as LSU moves into game prep. The team will begin using scout teams later in the week to focus on Florida State. Those practices Friday and Saturday will provide some of the last data points in the evaluation process.

Inside the mental training sessions designed to change LSU football players' mindsets Earlier this summer, Jack Bech held a string between his fingers. A hex nut dangled from the bottom.

There remains a possibility both quarterbacks appear against Florida State. Kelly wants to avoid a two-quarterback system, but he said last Saturday he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Daniels and Nussmeier both got an opportunity to play this season.

Asked Tuesday if they’ll split reps during the opener, Kelly sounded like he was still working through his plan.

“I don't know that I have an answer. We need to make the decision, start who it is that we feel gives us the best chance to win but know that both of them are quarterbacks that can help us win the SEC,” Kelly said. “It's really hard for me to answer that question looking forward, but I think in the moment, we feel really good about both of those quarterbacks. I'm not trying to be evasive. It's just a fact.”