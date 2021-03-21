Every fan wants their team to be the dominant one. Like LSU football in 2019 15-0 dominant.
Sometimes, though, it’s good to be the underdog. This 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is one of those times.
And that may be good timing for LSU.
Going in, this was already the tournament bringing the strange and unusual in truckloads, starting with the all-in-Indiana, precious-few-fans-in-the-stands, no-bands-or-cheerleaders, COVID-19 imposed logistics. Then Kentucky didn’t make it. Or Duke. Or Indiana, on whose home court in Bloomington the Tigers beat St. Bonaventure 76-61 on Saturday.
This year’s version of college basketball aristocracy looks a lot like the British royal family after that Harry and Meghan tell-all interview. The high and mighty have been falling out all over the place.
The NCAA seeds the entire tournament field 1-68 going in. In all, nine of the top 27 seeds failed to make it out of the first round. One and well done. Then the first No. 1 to tumble, Illinois, got bounced by the 2018 feel good story Loyola-Chicago in Sunday’s second round, making the Ramblers start to look like a modern-day power broker.
Which brings us to Monday’s LSU-Michigan second round game in Indianapolis.
To hear LSU coach Will Wade tell it, the East No. 1-seeded Wolverines are a monolith, like the 1980 Soviet Olympic hockey team. OK, bad example. Like the 1927 Yankees.
“It’s been a long night and early morning of preparations,” a harried-sounding Wade said to open Sunday’s video news conference. “They’re big, they’re physical, they’re 6-9, seven foot across the front line.
“They’re a No. 1 seed for a reason. They’re top 10 in the country both offensively and defensively.”
Wade went on and on about Michigan’s size advantage even without injured forward Isaiah Livers, its second-best scorer; its coaching advantage; its superior fight song (OK, he didn’t mention “The Victors,” but it is the best). I was starting to have a flashback to that 2007 NCAA women’s Elite Eight news conference before LSU played Connecticut. Then interim coach Bob Starkey was then going on and on about how UConn coach Geno Auriemma was a better coach than him, more handsome, a better dresser …
“That’s true,” Auriemma said. “But he has Sylvia Fowles.” The next day, Starkey’s LSU team, led by the great Fowles, had the program’s most impressive win ever over a quality opponent, stomping the Huskies 73-50 to reach the Lady Tigers’ fourth of five straight Final Fours.
Didn’t hear what Michigan coach Juwan Howard, a member of the Wolverines Fab Five from the early 90s no less, had to say about LSU. But perhaps it was something like: “That’s true. But he has Cam Thomas.”
Uneasy lies the head that wears the No. 1 seed in this Big Dance. Because this year, Cinderella has a closet full of glass slippers. The Wolverines have to be looking around nervously like a character in an Agatha Christie novel, wondering where all the other protagonists went and whether or not they’re going to make it through the next chapter.
Maybe it’s the air of upset hanging heavy over Indiana this weekend, but an LSU victory wouldn’t be that much of a stretch according to the Las Vegas oddsmakers. Michigan opened as only a 5-point favorite Sunday morning.
That said, the Tigers do face a huge challenge, especially inside. Yes, the Tigers wiped St. Bonaventure off the glass Saturday 49-30, one of their biggest rebounding margins of the season. And this with the Bonnies having a quality 6-foot-10 tower in the middle in Osun Osunniyi.
But Michigan’s 7-1 Hunter Dickinson, the Wolverines leading scorer and rebounder with 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest, is another matter. And despite Saturday’s results, rebounding remains one of LSU’s most worrisome issues.
"Our problem for us the whole season as everybody knows is defensive rebounding,” Tiger forward Darius Days said candidly. “They go to rebound the ball, they’re sending three, four guys in and sometimes their two-guard is getting back. So we know it’s going to be a challenge for us on the glass as well.
“The biggest part is just rebound, rebound. We just have to rebound the ball and that’s the key to winning the game … rebound the ball."
The Tigers had a great answer to that vexing question against the Bonnies, with Days (13 points, 11 rebounds), Aundre Hyatt (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Trendon Watford (11 and 11) all posting up with double doubles. Such numbers can’t be expected to be repeated again in the NCAA tournament, but LSU will have to come up with a similar level of high-quality play to make their second Sweet 16 appearance in three years.
“If they get it in that restricted arc and get that first shot up on the backboard, it's going to be very, very difficult for us,” Wade said. “We've got to be able to run good offense. We've got to be able to move their defense.”
Having a good plan is half the battle. Because in this tournament, being the underdog may be just the ticket to advance for a team like LSU that isn’t short on its own talent.