HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Everything was magic and miracles for the LSU Tigers in the first two games of the NCAA regional here. Amazing comebacks in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.
But baseball is a game wedded to its numbers. To playing the percentages. Eventually, once host Southern Mississippi survived with its own ninth-inning rally to come back and beat spunky Kennesaw State on Sunday afternoon, the numbers said this:
The better team, on its home field, will win out.
LSU has some great players, future first-rounders like Dylan Crews and Jacob Berry. But USM had the better team. In their own private regional within a regional they took two out of three from the Tigers, culminating with Monday afternoon’s heart-pounding 8-7 victory in the Hattiesburg regional’s winner-take-all finale.
The things that LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson stresses to his players added up on some giant unseen calculator and did LSU in.
The ability to catch the ball. The ability to throw a clutch strike. The ability to drive in a run when absolutely necessary.
When you think on it, LSU has/had a Swiss cheese kind of team all year, full of holes that weren’t going to be fixed in Johnson’s first season in Baton Rouge no matter how many hours he spent devoted to working the game. Holes that Southern Miss finally found for a regional-clinching victory.
Hail to the victors. They deserve their due.
It was a heck of an effort for the Golden Eagles to fight out of the loser’s bracket after Saturday’s “gut punch” of a 7-6 loss to LSU as coach Scott Berry called it. They have a heck of a team. Monday’s victory pushed USM’s record to 47-17 and allowed them to host a super regional for the first time ever. Oh, how you have to believe they were rooting for Ole Miss (temporarily, of course) to win the Coral Gables regional so the Rebels would be forced to play the Golden Eagles on their home synthetic turf.
Meanwhile, LSU had a team that Johnson said after Sunday night’s 8-4 loss to USM had learned to cope with failure. And its flaws. A team that seemed unperturbed by either while their fans chewed their nails up to their cuticles and debated whether it was worth it to start smoking again.
The Tigers found themselves in oh so familiar dire straits late in this one. USM nibbled away at what had been a 4-1 LSU lead after three innings to finally take a 7-4 lead with four runs in the top of the seventh (Yes USM, the home team, was the visiting team again. Just wrong.). But LSU clapped back with a pair of two-out runs in the bottom half, with Tre' Morgan driving in Jacob Berry and Jordan Thompson plating Cade Doughty with back-to-back RBI singles.
The sixth LSU reliever turned out to be the charm for the Tigers in the top of the eighth. Eric Reyzelman gave LSU the break it needed by setting down USM in order. That set up Gavin Dugas, who came on to bat for Brayden Jobert in the sixth, to tie it 7-7 with a solo home run to left.
The LSU respite was short lived. The eighth was only the second inning all game when USM didn’t put some sort of off offensive pressure on the Tigers, didn’t put someone on base. They were back at it in the ninth, relentless as waves pounding a shore, when back-to-back singles to start set up a sacrifice fly to left by Danny Lynch for an 8-7 lead.
It was all there for another heroic LSU finish. But there was no more magic left in the Tigers’ wands. Tyler Stuart mowed down arguably LSU’s three best hitters on this day — Doughty, Morgan and Thompson – un, deux, trois. And that was that. Game, regional, season over.
There will be better days for the Tigers under Johnson. I’m convinced of that. But this weekend, the better team won, and will now get to host a super regional for the first time.
For LSU, the long offseason of building and planning and sweat awaits. To build the kind of team USM was this weekend, a team that can be the relentless one winning on its home turf.