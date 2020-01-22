Freshman right-hander Farmer Abendroth left the LSU baseball team after the fall semester and enrolled at Hinds Community College, leaving the Tigers with one open spot on the roster.
LSU had suspended Abendroth for the year, coach Paul Mainieri said.
Abendroth arrived at LSU last summer rated by Perfect Game as the No. 186 player in the nation. He spent fall practice with the team, but suspended this season, Abendroth transferred closer to his hometown of Vicksburg, Mississippi, before classes resumed in January.
The 6-foot-5, 175-pound righty is now listed on the Hinds roster.
LSU has to fill one more spot on its roster before the season begins Feb. 14 against Indiana. The Tigers are leaning toward walk-on left-hander Michael Lagarrigue.