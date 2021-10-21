SEC Power Rankings
Even though there was a full slate of seven conference games last Saturday, there wasn’t a lot of movement in our weekly SEC Power Rankings. Likewise, there may not be much change this week with just four league games and one nonconference game. Georgia, of course, will remain No. 1 with an open date in advance of its showdown with Florida in Jacksonville next week. The Bulldogs retained the top spot by overpowering previously undefeated Kentucky, while No. 2 Alabama got back on track when it ripped Mississippi State. The biggest winners last weekend were LSU and Auburn, which went on the road and took care of an Arkansas team that has faded fast in October after a blazing September. LSU jumped four spots to No. 7 when it surprised Florida in advance of getting the news that coach Ed Orgeron and the school would partafter this season, and Auburn moved up three to sixth. With five schools having an open date this week, the closest thing we have to a big game is LSU at Ole Miss. But, it’s better than nothing. As always, enjoy.
Sheldon Mickles
1. GEORGIA
RECORD: 7-0, 5-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: After slicing through its first seven foes like a hot knife through butter, Georgia gets a break. Perhaps it should be labeled a break for anyone scheduled to meet the Bulldogs in the next month or so. After being so dominant in its first seven games, Georgia probably doesn’t want to slow down — especially with Florida next.
2. ALABAMA
RECORD: 6-1, 3-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Alabama by 25
STORYLINE: As expected, Alabama shook off that overtime loss to Texas A&M by crushing Mississippi State. The Tide isn’t the kind of team to sit around and feel sorry for itself because it’s always on to the next game. In this case, it was anything but as State was little more than a speed bump; Tennessee might be as well.
3. OLE MISS
RECORD: 4-1, 2-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 4
THIS WEEK: vs. LSU, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Ole Miss by 9½
STORYLINE: Ole Miss has just been getting by the past two weeks. Since falling to Alabama, the Rebels defeated Arkansas by one when the Razorbacks’ two-point try for a win with all zeroes on the clock failed and had to hold their breath at the end of a wild game with Tennessee. Lane Kiffin may be concerned with LSU coming in.
4. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 5-2, 2-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: vs. South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Texas A&M by 20½
STORYLINE: Jimbo Fisher’s team had a breather after a hard-fought win over then-No. 1 Alabama. After taking care of Missouri, the next step shouldn’t be that difficult either with South Carolina coming in. That gutsy season-on-the-brink victory over Alabama will be one to savor for a long time if they wind up in a nice bowl game.
5. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 6-1, 4-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Kentucky was in quite a roll going into its game with No. 1 Georgia last week, but the Wildcats can’t in any way feel bad about falling to the Bulldogs. Nevertheless, it was still a pretty good early-season run, and historic to be sure. But they get a chance to soak it all in before getting back to the task at hand.
6. AUBURN
RECORD: 5-2, 2-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Since that scare against Georgia State a few weeks ago, Auburn has been an up and down team. It had to dig deep to get past LSU, then lost to Georgia, which, again, is not a disgrace. But taking down an Arkansas team that was once 4-0 was clutch with a tough season-ending stretch staring them in the face.
7. LSU
RECORD: 4-3, 2-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Ole Miss by 9½
STORYLINE: Outside of the LSU Football Ops building, there wasn’t much hope of LSU digging its way back from a bad, bad loss at Kentucky. But, as Herm Edwards may have said more than once, “This is why you play the game.” Florida was just as surprised as everyone else, to be sure, but knocking off Ole Miss would be sweeter.
8. FLORIDA
RECORD: 4-3, 2-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Florida’s last game was no way to prepare for a date with the No. 1 team in the country in a week’s time. But at least the Gators have some time to figure out what went wrong and work on those things to try and take down the Bulldogs. Regardless of when and where they face the Bulldogs, it’s not going to be an easy task.
9. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 4-3, 1-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 7
THIS WEEK: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: No line
STORYLINE: Arkansas was rolling just a few short weeks ago. When the Razorbacks dispatched Texas A&M, they had all the confidence in the world. Then, Ole Miss, Georgia and Auburn happened and Arkansas is no longer the early-season darling it was. Again, they shouldn’t hang their heads over those losses, but it’s only natural.
10. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 3-3, 1-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Mississippi State by 20½
STORYLINE: Like Auburn, here’s another up and down team that lost a head-scratcher to LSU and then defeated Texas A&M on the road. We’ll have to see if that beatdown it got from Alabama last week is a problem down road. But in the meantime, the Bulldogs have a very good chance of getting over it against Vandy.
11. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 4-3, 2-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: at Alabama, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Alabama by 25
STORYLINE: It’s probably a good thing Tennessee is on the road this week considering the way its game with Ole Miss ended. The loss notwithstanding, it was a terrible finish with the debris that was onto the sidelines and the field. But while it’s good that they’re on the road, the bad news is the Vols face an Alabama team in a rivalry game.
12. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 4-3, 1-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Texas A&M by 20½
STORYLINE: A close call against Kentucky was followed by a blowout loss at Georgia, so the last thing South Carolina needed was to lose to cellar-dwelling Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks were on the ropes before a last-minute touchdown finally gave first-year coach Shane Beamer his first SEC win. The problem is another challenge awaits.
13. MISSOURI
RECORD: 3-4, 0-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Missouri is one of two SEC teams that doesn’t have a win in the conference. The other is Vanderbiklt, so things can’t be great in CoMo. The Tigers had the misfortune of running into Texas A&M, which has a newfound confidence after taking down Alabama. So, absent an A&M hangover, that one was predictable.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 2-5, 0-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: vs. Mississippi State, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Mississippi State by 20½
STORYLINE: Vanderbilt is reeling from its third consecutive SEC loss. It was a tough one, too, as it had South Carolina squarely in its sights until the Gamecocks scored the winning touchdown in the final minute. It doesn’t get any easier this week with Mississippi State coming in to Nashville as a 20-point-plus favorite.
Lines by Caesars Sportsbook