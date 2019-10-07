Coming off a blowout victory over Utah State, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron discusses the Tigers' upcoming opponent: Florida.

Saturday's game between the Tigers and Gators is the only game between two unbeaten teams. The top 10 match up also is bringing ESPN college football pregame show College Gameday to Baton Rouge.

