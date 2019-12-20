All-American. Heisman. Conference champion. And now, LSU graduate.
Six days after winning college football's most prestigious award, Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow capped off another milestone by receiving his master's degree in liberal arts.
Burrow, who transferred to LSU from Ohio State, already earned his undergraduate degree while a member of the Buckeyes.
The Ohio native was one of thousands of LSU students to receive their diploma Friday for the winter commencement, the 300th in the history of the university.
Watch Burrow walk across the stage to receive his degree.
Cant' see the video below? Click here.
What a week for Joey Burrow pic.twitter.com/BvNgwlA58O— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2019
#Heisman 🏆#LSUGrad 🎓🐯— LSU (@LSU) December 20, 2019
Congrats, @Joe_Burrow10! pic.twitter.com/f6VLobJ2FU
After finishing strong for the Tigers in 2018, Burrow broke out this season. He set a Southeastern Conference record with 48 touchdown passes and leading top-ranked LSU (13-0) to its first College Football Playoff appearance.
He won the Heisman in a record-breaking landslide, becoming the first LSU player to win the trophy in 60 years.
His 4,715 passing yards and nation-leading 48 touchdown passes are Southeastern Conference records. He has had five TD passes in a game three times and has thrown for 300 yards or more in a school-record seven straight games. He is the most accurate passer in the country, at 77.9%, and has thrown just six interceptions.