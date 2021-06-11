LSU plays this weekend in the NCAA super regional against Tennessee. Below, we have the expected starting lineup, pitching rotation, numbers to know and much more to get you ready for the games.

The Starters

1. Dylan Crews, RF

.361 / .455 / .647, 16 HR, 40 RBIs

Perhaps LSU’s most complete hitter, the freshman All-American enters the weekend tied for the team lead in batting average and ranks second in home runs.

2. Zach Arnold, 2B

.279 / .329 / 449, 7 HR, 26 RBIs

Out of the lineup most of the season, Arnold went 7 for 17 with one home run during the regional. He owns a four-game hitting streak.

3. Tre’ Morgan, 1B

.361 / .447 / .523, 5 HR, 15 SB

Another freshman All-American, Morgan enters the super regional tied for the team lead in batting average and doubles (16). He anchors LSU's entire infield.

4. Gavin Dugas, LF

.302 / .415 / .660, 19 HR, 66 RBIs

The catalyst of LSU’s offense and its most clutch hitter, Dugas leads the SEC in RBIs. He homered three times over LSU’s last two games.

'Let it rip': LSU outfielder Gavin Dugas caught fire after a short conversation. Here's how it went. After a conversation with coach Paul Mainieri last weekend, Gavin Dugas went 5 for 6 with three home runs, one double and a triple that could’ve been ruled an inside-the-park home run.

5. Cade Doughty, 3B

.301 / .364 / .534, 12 HR, 54 RBIs

Moving Doughty to third base earlier this season eased LSU’s defensive concerns. Though occasionally prone to pop-ups, he remains one of the team’s best hitters.

6. Drew Bianco, CF

.234 / .370 / .450, 7 HR, 21 RBIs

Able to play almost every position, Bianco has proven himself to be one of LSU’s most versatile players. He reached base in six of the last seven games.

7. Cade Beloso, DH

.230 / .349 / .360, 3 HR, 29 RBIs

LSU’s designated hitter may change throughout the super regional. Although Beloso has struggled this season, he offers the most experience with 444 career at-bats.

8. Jordan Thompson, SS

.259 / .333 / .450, 8 HR, 26 RBIs

The freshman solidified the shortstop position earlier this spring, and he has flashed power at the plate. Thompson enters with a season-high seven-game hitting streak.

9. Alex Milazzo, C

.142 / .230 / .192, 0 HR, 7 RBIs

With little production at the plate other than sacrifice bunts, Milazzo starts because of his elite defensive ability. He has stopped 14 of 26 stolen base attempts.

Player to watch this weekend: Gavin Dugas

Two games into the season, coach Paul Mainieri challenged Dugas. He reminded Dugas he had the ability to start. Mainieri told him to relax. The next day, Dugas hit a grand slam to spark LSU’s win over Louisiana Tech, the first of 19 home runs the junior left fielder has hit this spring.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Ever since, Dugas has been the catalyst of LSU’s offense and one of the team’s emotional leaders. He never lost his belief LSU had the talent to make a postseason run, and when the Tigers did reach the NCAA tournament, Dugas played his best, hitting three home runs in the span of two days to earn most valuable player of the Eugene regional.

Dugas’ coaches and teammates consider him one of the most underrated players in the Southeastern Conference for good reason. He leads the league in RBIs with 66, and he ranks third in home runs.

LSU baseball adopted 'Road Dogs' moniker, and another road series awaits in super regional Over the course of the season and into the super regional this weekend, LSU’s players have started referring to themselves as “Road Dogs” beca…

The Numbers

14-9

The Tigers call themselves “Road Dogs” because of their 14-9 record away from Alex Box Stadium. However, LSU has never won a road super regional.

1.73

Once LSU’s biggest concern, the bullpen has a 1.73 ERA — eight earned runs over 41 ⅔ innings — since the final regular season series.

88

Home runs remain the backbone of LSU’s offense. The Tigers have hit 88 this season, third-most in the SEC. Seven players have more than five.

.361

Freshmen Tre’ Morgan and Dylan Crews both have .361 batting averages, tying them for the highest on the team and fourth in the conference.

How pitcher AJ Labas regained his form after the worst month of his LSU career AJ Labas allowed 25 runs the final month of the regular season. His next start, he gave up four over eight innings to help LSU reach the super regional.

The Pitchers

1. Landon Marceaux, Jr. RHP

7-6, 2.44 ERA, 99.2 IP, 25 BB, 112 K

Marceaux quickly established himself as LSU’s ace as he completed 33.2 straight innings without allowing an earned run at the beginning of the season. The second-team All-SEC selection leads the league in innings pitched and ranks fifth in ERA. Draft-eligible, he’s likely approaching the end of his LSU career.

2. Ma’Khail Hilliard, Sr. RHP

6-0, 4.56 ERA, 49.1 IP, 12 BB, 47 K

Since Hilliard entered the weekend rotation, he has a 3-0 record in six starts with a 3.68 ERA. Opponents are batting .206 against him. LSU will pitch him in Game 1 to give Marceaux an extra day of rest.

3. AJ Labas, R-Jr. RHP

4-2, 5.42 ERA, 83 IP, 16 BB, 74 K

Labas struggled the final month of the regular season, but he looked like himself again during the regional, allowing four runs over eight innings.

Kevin O'Sullivan, potential LSU baseball coach candidate, says he will stay at Florida Kevin O'Sullivan, at one time a candidate to become LSU's next baseball coach, released a statement Thursday saying he will stay at Florida.

Top Relievers:

The Closer: Devin Fontenot

5 saves, 2.94 ERA, 33.2 IP, 21 BB, 39 K

Fontenot struggled in the middle of the season, but he has recently backed his preseason All-American selection, allowing one run over his last 11⅓ innings.

Garrett Edwards, Fr. RHP: 2.95 ERA, 36.2 IP, 34 K

Javen Coleman, Fr. LHP: 5.46 ERA, 29.2 IP, 38 K

Trent Vietmeier, Sr. RHP: 3.50 ERA, 18 IP, 16 K

The Coach:

Paul Mainieri’s career will end after the season. He has won one national title and reached six College World Series. He’s coaching in his 10th super regional.