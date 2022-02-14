LSU first baseman Georgia Clark showed up hoarse during Sunday’s postgame interviews, having proven she takes her role as vocal leader seriously.
Clark called a players-only meeting after Sunday’s 2-1 win over Central Arkansas to help prepare her teammates for a tougher weekend ahead. LSU plays No. 4 Oklahoma State and No. 7 Washington Friday in the St. Petersburg/Clearwater Elite Invitational, and No. 13 Michigan the next day.
Clark wasn’t happy with the way LSU presented itself through the six-game weekend but admitted the team is young and still coming together.
“I don’t know if it was rusty,” she said. “A lot of people had nerves. We had a lot of people switching in and out of positions. It can be a little challenging for them. They finally got their feet under them and started putting up better at bats. Our younger players will be able to get more adjusted and feel better going into next week.”
LSU struggled on offense and had some costly defensive lapses. Clark (.421) and Shelbi Sunseri (.313) did most of the heavy lifting, combining for six home runs and 15 of LSU’s 20 RBIs. The rest of the team batted .215 collectively.
Center fielder Ciara Briggs batted .421 and third baseman Danieca Coffey .353, but LSU was 4 for 19 with runners in scoring position. Coffey made two critical errors that factored into both losses and catchers Morgan Cummins, Cait Calland and Ali Newland had two passed balls each.
LSU coach Beth Torina said Coffey is still working out the kinks at a new position and the catchers will continue to rotate based on matchups with opposing pitchers.
“It’s the first time in her life she’s played third base in a real game,” Torina said of Coffey. “She came in as a middle infielder and we moved her there. It’s going to take some time. She’s young. The whole team is still young out there. She’s going to figure it out.
“We have catchers that we’re able to match up with what kind of pitcher we’re going to see, and who we have on the mound. All of them have some strengths and we’re able to match up — a benefit of having a deep roster.”
Pleasants struggles
All American sophomore shortstop Taylor Pleasants was snakebitten throughout the weekend, managing only two hits in 18 at-bats (.111). She hit several balls hard but right at fielders, although she did trigger a six-run inning with a two-run double Saturday against South Alabama.
It didn’t hurt her defense. Pleasants helped preserve Sunday’s 2-1 win against UCA with a diving catch of a line drive in the hole to retire the Bears’ leadoff hitter in the seventh inning.
“I think I did it to myself, mostly,” Pleasants said of her hitting issues. “My pitch selection wasn’t very good. Just trying to do too much. This week, go back to my process, doing what I need to do, working on me.”
On the rebound
Sunseri, a fifth-year senior, appears in position to return to her All-American form from 2019. She batted .313 with three homers and a team-best nine RBIs. In the circle she made four appearances, two of them starts and allowed two runs in 14 innings and a .167 batting average against.
She even sacrificed the winning run into scoring position in the victory against UCA.
“I knew she was in a really good spot,” Torina said. “She’s throwing as well as she’s thrown. She’s swinging well, playing like a veteran. I knew what we were going to get from her, and we did.”
Another Shelby
Shelby Wickersham made two appearances (one start) and drew raves from Torina. She pitched 8⅓ innings, allowing no earned runs with 10 strikeouts and three walks. She allowed five hits, and opponents batted .167 against her.
“She’s got a lot of confidence right now,” Torina said. “She’s going to be really big for us down the road. She’s so different from all our other looks. She can keep teams off balance. She has a huge role on the team. I’m excited about what we got from her, maybe the highlight of the whole weekend.”