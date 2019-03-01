LSU ace Zack Hess was struck by a rocket off a Texas player's bat in the first inning of Friday's series opener, but the power-throwing right-hander stayed in the game and slammed the door on an early scoring threat.
After walking the Longhorns' first batter of the game, Hess had Eric Kennedy down in the count, 0-2, when Kennedy's hot shot struck Hess in his right arm. Hess fell to the ground in obvious pain as the ball ricocheted toward the third base line.
LSU personnel, including coach Paul Mainieri, went to the mound to examine Hess, who winced in pain but threw a few warm-up pitches and stayed in.
Leading 1-0, the No. 1 Tigers kept the Longhorns scoreless after Hess recorded three-straight outs: two ground-outs and an infield pop out.
Hess returned to the dugout and was greeted by warmly be his teammates with shouts, high-fives and chest-bumps.
When he returned in the second inning, Hess struck out three of the four hitters he faced. The other batter reached on an error.
