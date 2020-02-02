LSU coach Ed Orgeron has added two analysts to his coaching staff, according to multiple reports.

The additions include Samford offensive coordinator Russ Callaway and Youngstown State defensive coordinator Donald D'Alesio, and the newest members of LSU's coaching staff come after multiple former analysts left for other full-time coaching positions.

Callaway is joining LSU, SEC analyst Cole Cubelic reported, after five seasons at Samford, where he spent his first two seasons as the team's receivers coach. Under Callaway, quarterback Devlin Hodges set a school record 4,283 yards in 2018, and when Hodges also won the Walter Payton Award for top offensive player in FCS football.

In 2019, Samford ranked 28th nationally in scoring offense (32.3 points per game) and 44th nationally in total offense (403.7 yards per game).

D'Alesio heads to Baton Rouge, according to FootballScoop, after spending five seasons on staff at Youngstown State. He began as a defensive quality control coach in 2015, under then head coach Bo Pelini, who was hired last week as LSU's new defensive coordinator. He was elevated to defensive line coach in 2016, and he has been the defensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

Orgeron, who has placed a high value on his analyst staff, has begun to replace the analysts who were a part of the 2019 national championship.

The analyst departures include former offensive analysts Jorge Munoz (Baylor), Blaine Gautier (McNeese State), plus defensive analysts Dennis Johnson (Baylor), Kenechi Udeze (Vanderbilt) and Ronnie Wheat (Nevada).

Former graduate assistant John Decoster also left LSU to be a full-time tight ends coach at Old Dominion.