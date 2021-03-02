BR.youngstownstatelsu.022721 HS 377.JPG
LSU designated hitter Cade Beloso (24) celebrates with LSU junior Drew Bianco (5) after hitting a two run home run in the first inning against Youngstown State, Friday, February 26, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Poor weather conditions forced a Tuesday rainout, so LSU will host Nicholls State and Southern in a doubleheader Wednesday. Below is some key information about the games.

WHEN: Game 1 vs. Nicholls State — 2 p.m. Wednesday; Game 2 vs. Southern — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO:

Game 1 — WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

Game 2 — WTGE-FM, 100.7 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball. Nicholls State is unranked. Southern is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 6-1. Nicholls State is 2-4. Southern is 1-5.

LIKELY STARTERS:

Game 1: LSU – Fr. LHP Javen Coleman (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 3.2 IP, 1 BB, 7 SO); NICH – So. RHP Chase Gearing (0-1, 4.35 ERA, 10.1 IP, 4 BB, 6 SO)

Game 2: LSU — Fr. RHP Will Hellmers (1-0, 2.25 ERA, 4 IP, 1 BB, 4 SO); SU — TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Potential future members of the weekend rotation, Coleman and Hellmers will receive their first career starts during the doubleheader. They both pitched well in relief, but starting games presents a different challenge. How will they fare with the score tied 0-0 or the third time through a batting order? If they pitch effectively in longer stints, LSU has another two starters in the making.

