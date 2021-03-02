Poor weather conditions forced a Tuesday rainout, so LSU will host Nicholls State and Southern in a doubleheader Wednesday. Below is some key information about the games.
WHEN: Game 1 vs. Nicholls State — 2 p.m. Wednesday; Game 2 vs. Southern — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO:
Game 1 — WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
Game 2 — WTGE-FM, 100.7 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball. Nicholls State is unranked. Southern is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 6-1. Nicholls State is 2-4. Southern is 1-5.
LIKELY STARTERS:
Game 1: LSU – Fr. LHP Javen Coleman (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 3.2 IP, 1 BB, 7 SO); NICH – So. RHP Chase Gearing (0-1, 4.35 ERA, 10.1 IP, 4 BB, 6 SO)
Game 2: LSU — Fr. RHP Will Hellmers (1-0, 2.25 ERA, 4 IP, 1 BB, 4 SO); SU — TBA
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Potential future members of the weekend rotation, Coleman and Hellmers will receive their first career starts during the doubleheader. They both pitched well in relief, but starting games presents a different challenge. How will they fare with the score tied 0-0 or the third time through a batting order? If they pitch effectively in longer stints, LSU has another two starters in the making.