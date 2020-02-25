Odell Beckham Jr. did in fact hand cash to wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the field after LSU defeated Clemson in the College Football Playoff national title game earlier this year. And at the NFL combine on Tuesday, Jefferson explained to reporters what he did with the money.

"I just gave that money back to my church," Jefferson said, according to NFL.com. "I donated that money to them, just to show that money really didn't mean that much to me."

Jefferson conceded it was a mistake to accept the money. He said he talked to Beckham and the LSU compliance office after it happened.

NCAA student-athletes are not permitted from profiting off their likeness, which includes selling equipment or autographs. Players also cannot receive monetary gifts.

In January, LSU said it was working with the NCAA and the Southeastern Conference over the controversy.

Joe Burrow said fBeckham Jr. gave him money after the national championship game, adding another piece to the controversy that began when video surfaced on social media of Beckham appearing to hand out cash to LSU players.

A sleepy Burrow drew on short memories during an interview on "Pardon My Take," a podcast on Barstool Sports, and he talked about his night out in New Orleans after LSU beat Clemson 42-25.

Burrow said he'd gotten back to the team hotel around 7:30 a.m. One of the hosts then asked the LSU quarterback if Beckham had given him money.

"I'm not a student athlete anymore," Burrow said. "So I can say yeah."

Jefferson is a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.