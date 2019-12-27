Joe Burrow needed a year under his belt, along with a coaching change and a new wide-open offense, to really find his way at LSU.
Jalen Hurts didn't have even that long to adjust, which makes his lone season at Oklahoma even more remarkable.
Now, two transfer quarterbacks who left an inedible mark on their second programs will meet Saturday in the Peach Bowl semifinal playoff game.
The overall matchup looks a bit one-sided — top-ranked LSU (13-0) is a two-touchdown favorite over the No. 4 Sooners (12-1) — but the quarterback duel is downright tantalizing.
Here's some helpful info as you get ready for kickoff:
THE GAME
WHEN: 3 p.m. (CST)
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
BROADCAST INFO
TV: ESPN | STREAM: Watch ESPN
RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)
FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES
FULL COVERAGE
The Associated Press contributed to this report.