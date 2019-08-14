LSU vs. Alabama part two might have been a rematch of the game of the century in the 2011 season, but eight years later Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy still believes his Cowboys would have won the title if they were given a shot.

LSU, the only remaining unbeaten team, was the unanimous No. 1 team, with Alabama narrowly edging out Oklahoma State for the No. 2 ranking.

Despite both teams holding an 11-1 record, and the Crimson Tide already with a loss to the Tigers that season, Oklahoma State was left out of the 2011 national championship game -- Alabama won, 21-0.

Oklahoma State finished the season ranked No. 3.

"We would have played LSU and won," Gundy said in a lengthy interview with ESPN's Chris Low. "They were an overload-the-box, man-to-man team on defense, and you could not play our team in man that year. We were too good. That still bothers me, that we didn't get a shot. And if the system was set up like it is now, we would have been in the playoff. I guess those things don't drive me as much. I love for our kids to have success, don't get me wrong. But I don't dwell on it like I used to."

In 2014, the Football Bowl Subdivision switched from a two-team title game format to a four-team playoff, picked by a selection committee. Had that format existed in 2011, Oklahoma State like would have played Alabama, and LSU would have played Stanford, Oregon (who also lost to LSU earlier in the season), or Boise State in the semifinals.

Gundy was once considered a longshot to take over the LSU program when then head coach Les Miles was on the hot seat. He's compiled a 121-59 record as the Cowboys head coach since taking over in 2005.

In his interview with Low, Gundy denied any desires to leave his home state for another coaching position.

The fiery coach is no stranger to making national headlines for bold statements and impassioned rants.

In 2007, Gundy infamously went off on reporters in his "I'm a man, I'm 40," postgame press conference.

