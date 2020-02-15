Alex Milazzo popped out of his stance in the eighth inning on Saturday afternoon. The freshman catcher held the ball in his right hand, showing the umpire evidence of a strikeout.

With two runners in scoring position and LSU clinging to a one-run lead, junior Devin Fontenot had reached a full count with Grant Richardson. The Indiana center fielder already had three hits.

Tension gathered inside Alex Box Stadium, but Fontenot struck out Richardson, ending another threat. Indiana emptied the bases. The Tigers jogged off the field, subdued in their celebration.

LSU flirted with danger throughout Game 1 of its doubleheader against Indiana, but the Tigers pitched out of shaky situations. They capitalized on Indiana’s mistakes, winning 7-4 after Milazzo hit a two-run double in the eighth inning.

LSU (2-0) scored two unearned runs. It won the series before the second game of the doubleheader began an hour later. And though Indiana out-hit LSU, the Hoosiers went 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position. Coach Paul Mainieri compared the game to a “nail-bitter” in the Southeastern Conference.

“You're not always going to dominate games in baseball,” Mainieri said. “You've got to win the close ones if you want to have a great season.”

Potential trouble began early when sophomore right-hander Landon Marceaux gave up a triple to the second batter, who later scored on a sacrifice fly.

Marceaux did not throw with his typical precision. He felt strong, but Marceaux missed as he tried nibbling at the corner of the plate. He often fell behind hitters — Marceaux threw 42 strikes and 31 balls — forcing himself to make stressful pitches.

“I didn't have my best stuff today,” Marceaux said. “It happens. I'll come out next time and we'll win another game.”

Though Marceaux struggled, allowing six hits and two walks, he recorded outs when it mattered. During his 4 ⅓ innings pitched, Marceaux stranded four runners in scoring position. He prevented any runs when Indiana loaded the bases with one out in the third inning.

“He doesn't give up,” Mainieri said. “He keeps fighting and battling. It wasn't an easy outing for him.”

While Marceaux pitched out of jams, LSU pulled ahead 5-1 by the fourth inning. The Tigers manufactured runs through walks and singles from players near the bottom of the lineup. Milazzo and shortstop Hal Hughes, the last players in the order, drove in five runs.

LSU turned to its bullpen after Marceaux allowed a two-run home run and a double to straight away center field, making the score 5-3.

The Tigers continued to pitch out of trouble as they protected the lead. Junior Trent Vietmeier recorded two outs with a runner standing on third base. Nick Storz, making his first appearance since May 2018, induced a double-play with a runner in scoring position. And then Fontenot escaped in the eighth inning.

LSU did not blow out Indiana, the defending Big Ten regular season champions, but it won the series. Every year, Mainieri has told his players the season will get defined by their performance in close games. They played their first one on Saturday afternoon.

“The more we play these before we get into SEC play,” Mainieri said, “the more hardened we become.”