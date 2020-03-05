GREENVILLE, S.C. — Everything went LSU's way Thursday night as the Tigers advanced in the Southeastern Conference women's basketball tournament with a romp over Florida.
LSU, the No. 7 seed, reached the 20-win plateau for the season with the 73-59 victory over No.10-seed Florida.
In fact, if the Tigers were getting a grade, it would be 90 and counting.
The Tigers shot an astounding 90.9% from the field in a breakout second quarter, making 10 of 11 shots, and they never looked back. LSU also made the most of 20 turnovers by Florida in the game, and the Tigers made 18 of 20 free throws, also 90 percent.
"We wanted to disrupt a very good offensive team like Florida,'' LSU coach Nikki Fargas said.
The formula was simple: Deflections lead to steals, and steals lead to transition baskets, Fargas added.
"That was an unbelievable percentage for us. We've not shot 90% even when we had (Ayana) Mitchell,'' the coach said, referring to the senior forward lost to a knee injury and providing a tough late-season test to LSU's resilience.
"This group is believing in each other. When you have 19 assists and 11 turnovers, that's a team that's playing together," Fargas said.
They'll need every ounce of that belief in themselves and then some Friday.
Next up for LSU is Mississippi State, the tournament's No. 2 seed. The Bulldogs (25-5, 13-3) will be rested after receiving byes in the first two rounds in Greenville.
LSU, which entered the tournament 19-9 overall and 9-7 in conference play, came into the Bon Secours Wellness Arena after dropping four of the past five games, including a narrow loss on the road to No. 25 Arkansas four days earlier.
The Tigers had five wins over Top 25 teams and had a strong start to the season before Mitchell's injury.
Coming into the SEC tournament, the Tigers were expected to make the NCAAs — even if they had a poor showing.
"You want to continue to increase your opportunity for a higher seed in the NCAA tournament," Fargas said. "We know our body of work this year should allow us to be a team in the tournament. Playing against some of the best teams in the country right here in your own conference is going to prepare you for the NCAAs."
The Gators, who entered the tournament at 6-10 in SEC play, challenged the Tigers in the early going, even leading once with under 3 minutes to go in the first period. But a buzzer-beater by LSU senior guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris closed out the quarter with her team on top, 17-12, and signaled what was to come.
The Tigers outscored the Gators 24-12 in the second period, leading by as many as 20 points a minute before the break. Florida freshman guard Lavender Briggs hit a trey with 30 seconds remaining to cut the LSU lead to 41-24 at halftime. That was the high point for Florida.
"I was shocked with our competitiveness in the first half," Florida coach Cameron Newbauer said.
"We couldn't stop them, couldn't guard them," he added.
Florida still expects to make the WNIT even with the early exit from the SEC tournament.
"Hopefully we can make it. It's important for our program as for what's next," Newbauer added.
Florida's Briggs was the game's leading scorer with 22 points, while Khayla Pointer led the Tigers with 19 points.