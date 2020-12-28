LSU guard Cam Thomas was named the Southeastern Conference’s freshman of the week for the second time in five weeks Monday after his big performance in an 86-80 win over Nicholls State on Saturday.
The 6-foot-4 Thomas scored a career-high 29 points when he broke out of a mini-shooting slump, knocked down 10 of 21 field-goal attempts in the process.
Going into Saturday’s game, LSU’s first in 12 days, the Chesapeake, Virginia, native had made just 14 of 38 shots in the three games prior to the long layoff.
It was the third time in six outings Thomas has made at least 10 field goals and it was the fourth 20-point game of his young career. He also had three rebounds, two assists and one block in the victory.
Thomas leads LSU and is second in the SEC in scoring at 22.8 points per game, just a half-point behind Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr.’s 23.3 average.