After two games, the LSU women’s basketball team is trying to find its offense, and there is no better place to look than at home.
The Tigers take on Central Florida in their home opener at 6 p.m. Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center after dropping their first two games last week.
It would seem the obvious place to start is with senior leaders Khayla Pointer and Faustine Aifuwa. But with a host of new faces on the roster, pulling it all together was difficult in losses to Brigham Young and West Virginia at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas.
Coach Nikki Fargas said LSU played reasonably well defensively but didn’t work its offense consistently. LSU shot 32.4% combined in the two games, losing by double digits both times.
“We’ve had to be creative how you implement offense and defense," Fargas said. "We knew we were going to look for Pointer and Aifuwa to establish themselves offensively. We didn’t do a good job of getting them the looks they needed early in our offense. It’s about team ball.
“It’s still early. These guys are still learning each other. We’re a work in progress. We’re confident we can turn things around and put the ball in the hole.”
LSU has forced 40 turnovers in two games, but Fargas said it hasn’t translated into points. Another element missing is turning offensive rebounds into points. Success in those areas often defines a good offensive team, Fargas said.
“We had a lot of good looks; we’ve got to make shots,” she said. “We put a lot of pressure on our defense. The name of the game is offensive execution. We’ve got to do a better job playing together, setting and using screens, making the extra pass. We were very anxious, shot the ball too early in the possession, one pass and a shot. Make sure we have ball reversal and post touches.”
Aifuwa is averaging 12 points and eight rebounds per game while dealing with constant double teams. Pointer, the senior preseason all-SEC pick, is averaging eight points per game but has taken only 15 shots in two games combined. Fargas said she would like to see Awa Trasi look to her inside game more as opponents try to press the Tigers' best outside scoring threat.
UCF, which went 20-10 last season, will be a difficult test, sporting a 3-2 pressure defense that works hard to create havoc. The Knights (1-0) beat Virginia 60-34 on Nov. 25, forcing 30 turnovers.
The Knights sport their own inside-outside duo of guard Diamond Battles and Courtajia Sanders. Battles had 17 points, seven assists and five steals last week while Sanders had nine points, five rebounds and five steals.
Fargas is hoping her team can get off to a better start and that her older players can lead the way.
“You want to see your veterans step up,” she said. “Jailin Cherry has opportunity to be an impact player. People are keying in on Awa because of what she did last season. She’s got to go to her power game more, mix it up a little.
“We’ve gotten off to a shaky start. I feel these last few days we’ve honed in on how we can be more efficient, get out to great start.”