Five LSU baseball players received All-South Region recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Junior pitcher Landon Marceaux, freshman right fielder Dylan Crews and freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan were named to the first team, while junior left fielder Gavin Dugas and sophomore third baseman Cade Doughty earned second-team honors.
Marceaux, a right-hander from Destrehan, was 7-7 with a 2.54 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 102⅔ innings. A second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC selection, he is No. 4 in the league in innings pitched, No. 5 in ERA and No. 7 in strikeouts.
Crews was named last week as the National Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game. He hit .362 (89-for-246) with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBIs, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. He has also received second-team All-America, Freshman All-America, second-team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition.
Morgan batted .357 (89-for-249) with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBIs, 64 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.
He was voted first-team Freshman All-America, second-team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC, and he was named to the SEC All-Defensive team. Morgan was twice recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week during a three-week period in late April-early May.
Dugas, native of Houma, leads the SEC in RBIs with 66, and he is No. 3 in the league in home runs (19), No. 6 in total bases (141) and No. 6 in slugging percentage (.663). The 2021 SEC statistical rankings will be final once Mississippi State and Vanderbilt complete their seasons in the College World Series.
Dugas batted .295 (65-for-220) with 13 doubles, three triples and 54 runs scored.
Doughty batted .308 (70-for-227) this season with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 homers, 55 RBIs and 41 runs. He was 5-for-18 in the NCAA Eugene Regional with two doubles, one RBI and four runs , including 3-for-4 in the regional championship game win over Oregon with two doubles and two runs scored.