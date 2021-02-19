After a gut-wrenching loss to top-ranked Florida last week, the LSU gymnastics team was looking to get back on track Friday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, against an old nemesis.
However, No. 2 LSU fell behind from the start and couldn't recover in a loss to No. 6 Alabama in Coleman Coliseum, where the Tigers had won the past three times it visited since 2015.
Alabama started strong and never looked back in claiming three of the four events, which produced a season-high score of 197.725 to LSU’s 197.325.
The Crimson Tide got a sparkling performance from Luisa Blanco, who won the all-around title with a score of 39.925 — the third-highest score in program history.
She won the bars with a 9.95 and the beam with a 9.975 and recorded another 9.975 to tie teammate Lexi Graber for the floor exercise title.
Alabama (5-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) started the meet with a score of 49.450 in the vault and capped it with a 49.455 on the floor, widening its margin following the third and fourth rotations after setting the tone by winning the vault.
Meanwhile, LSU (4-2, 3-2) just couldn’t get going after posting the third-highest score in the nation — a 198.050 — when it lost by just one-tenth of a point to Florida last Friday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Alabama was ready to go from the start when Kaylee Quinn won the vault with a 9.95.
That helped the Crimson Tide to a 49.450, while the Tigers, who posted season-high scores on three events against Florida, settled for a 49.375 on bars.
Alyona Shchennikova scored a 9.90 to take second place and Haleigh Bryant, Kiya Johnson and Sami Durante each put up a 9.875, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Alabama.
Quinn’s victory on vault and a 9.925 second-place effort from Blanco set the tone for the evening, while Bryant and Sarah Edwards tried to keep LSU in it with 9.90s.
But Blanco was just warming up as she went over to bars and edged out Shchennikova, then finished with a flourish with the twin 9.975s on the beam and floor exercise.
Alabama, which held a 0.75 lead over LSU after one rotation, couldn’t lengthen it after two rotations.
But the Crimson Tide scored a 49.400 on beam while the Tigers had a 49.250 on floor, which pushed Alabama’s lead to 0.225 going to the final rotation.
Blanco finished off LSU with a 9.975 on floor, a score that Graber matched even though Bryant had a 9.95 and Edwards had a 9.90.
Bryant tied her career-high with a 39.600 in taking second behind Blanco in the all-around, while Shchennikova was fourth with a 39.300.
Meet scores
1. #6 Alabama 197.725 (Vault — 49.450, Bars — 49.325, Beam — 49.400, Floor — 49.550)
2. #2 LSU 197.325 (Bars — 49.375, Vault — 49.325, Floor — 49.250, Beam — 49.375)
Individual (includes first place and all LSU competitors)
All-around – 1. Luisa Blanco, Alabama, 39.825; 2. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 39.600; 4. Alyona Shchennikova, LSU, 39.300.
Vault – 1. Kaylee Quinn, Alabama, 9.95; T3. Haleigh Bryant, Sarah Edwards, LSU, 9.90; T6. Kiya Johnson, Sami Durante, LSU, 9.85; 10. Elena Arenas, LSU, 9.825; 11. Alyona Shchennikova, LSU, 9.775.
Bars – 1. Luisa Blanco, Alabama, 9.95; 2. Alyona Shchennikova, LSU, 9.90; T3. Haleigh Bryant, Kiya Johnson, Sami Durante, LSU, 9.875; T7. Olivia Dunne, LSU, 9.85; T10. Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.80.
Beam – 1. Luisa Blanco, Alabama, 9.975; T3. Alyona Shchennikova, Kiya Johnson, Haleigh Bryant, Bridget Dean, Christina Desiderio, LSU, 9.875; 12. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.625.
Floor – T1. Luisa Blanco, Lexi Graber, Alabama, 9.975; 3. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.95; 4. Sarah Edwards, LSU, 9.90; T9. Bridget Dean, Elena Arenas, LSU, 9.825; 11. Alyona Shchennikova, LSU, 9.75; 12. Sierra Ballard, LSU, 9.725.