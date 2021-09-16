Central Michigan and LSU never have met on a football field, so the Chippewas, naturally, have never had the opportunity to visit Death Valley on a steamy Saturday night.

Yet, the CMU players will have a pretty good sense of what’s awaiting them this weekend, thanks to the previous experiences of third-year coach Jim McElwain.

McElwain has patrolled the visiting sideline in Tiger Stadium four times — twice as Alabama’s offensive coordinator (2008-11) and twice as Florida’s head coach (2015-17).

Given that, McElwain knows that preparing his players for the Tigers is only part of his job this week.

The other part is getting his team, which opened its season at Southeastern Conference member Missouri two weeks ago, ready for a rowdy crowd that surely won’t let McElwain forget his last trip here nearly five years ago.

McElwain’s initial thoughts during a Wednesday teleconference were with the people who still are suffering from the effects of Hurricane Ida, and for LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk after the sudden loss of his daughter, Kevione, on Monday.

CMU's hotel reservations canceled in Baton Rouge for LSU game because of Ida recovery effort The recovery effort following Hurricane Ida and the workers needed to make it happen will prevent the Central Michigan football team from stay…

“Our thoughts are with the people down in Louisiana,” McElwain said, “and what they’re going through with the storms, power outages, the rain.

“Then, obviously, I can’t imagine how tough it is (with) coach Faulk losing his daughter recently,” he said. “Our hearts just ache for him because I know how tight our family is here with each other, and just how hard that would be.”

McElwain then turned his attention to Saturday night’s game and what his three-touchdown underdog team will face in Tiger Stadium.

“It’s one of those things where the atmosphere is like no other,” he said. “It is a great place to play, and the fans are great.

“It’ll be a really good experience for our football team and our program to be able to go there and play in such an historic venue. It’s great for them to get that opportunity to go play there.”

When a Michigan reporter asked about playing in Tiger Stadium, two weeks after having faced Missouri and hanging tough before taking a 34-24 loss, McElwain quickly noted the difference in the two SEC schools.

“The difference between playing at Missouri and playing at LSU in Death Valley at night is quite a bit different,” he said.

McElwain, despite his thoughtful words, is expected to be a target of LSU fans who remember his last trip to Tiger Stadium.

LSU and Florida played on Nov. 19, 2016, more than a month after they were scheduled to meet in Gainesville. Florida officials, however, postponed the Oct. 8 game because of a threat from Hurricane Matthew.

When the schools couldn’t agree on a makeup date, the SEC office stepped in and had them play in Baton Rouge — the site of the 2015 game won by LSU 35-28.

In the days leading up to the 2016 game, there was a lot of back and forth about the timing of the postponement and rescheduling of the game — particularly since Florida was dealing with a rash of injuries when the first game was called off.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The vitriol started long before the opening kickoff.

A skirmish broke out on the field during warmups, and players had to be restrained by members of each team’s staff after some pushing, shoving and trash-talking.

“They continued to disrespect us,” Florida quarterback Austin Appleby said in 2016. “When they test your manhood, it’s disrespectful to you. They messed with the wrong guys.”

LSU likely without 2 defensive starters against Central Michigan Senior defensive end Ali Gaye is "unavailable" for the second-straight game, and junior safety Jay Ward's status is "very doubtful" because of an undisclosed injury.

When Florida upset LSU 16-10 after the Tigers failed to punch the ball in from the 1 on back-to-back running plays to end the game, the Gators let them have it some more.

“It just shocks me that somebody would question the Gators,” a grinning McElwain said during his postgame news conference. “The way I look at it, they got what they deserved. It should have been worse.”

What did make it worse for LSU was the fact that Florida clinched the SEC East title that afternoon in what the Gators considered to be a home game.

“We fumbled the ball (on the final play), we made a lot of mistakes,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said this week. “But we still had a chance to win on the last play.”

The heated victory helped McElwain even his record against LSU at 2-2 in Tiger Stadium. He was 1-1 with both Alabama and Florida, winning in 2008 with the Crimson Tide and in 2016 with the Gators.

In 2017, Orgeron — who was the Tigers' interim coach when they lost the previous season — and his team gained a measure of revenge with a 17-16 win on homecoming at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

That was the last time McElwain met up with LSU. Two weeks later, he was fired after losses to Texas A&M and Georgia and departed the school with a 22-12 mark.

After a year as Michigan’s wide receivers coach, McElwain took the Central Michigan job in 2019 and is 12-10.

The Chippewas are 1-1 this season after the loss to Missouri and a 45-0 blowout last week of FCS member Robert Morris.

Even though it’s been almost five years, McElwain remembers the Tiger Stadium vibes and LSU's vociferous fans.

When asked what makes the old gray stadium so daunting, he said it starts with the fans.

“I mean, the fans are great,” he said. “They are rabid about their home team, and they make it (the stadium) something special.

“They don’t cut you any slack when you go in there, I’ll tell you that. There’s no hiding.”