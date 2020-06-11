LSU star receiver Ja'Marr Chase is switching from No. 1 to No. 7 this season, leaving his old number open to two of LSU’s high-profile incoming freshman, cornerback Elias Ricks and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte of New Iberia Westgate.
Sophomore linebacker Marcel Brooks will keep No. 9, which he shared with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow last season. No offensive player will wear No. 9 this season, however.
LSU has also not yet announced which player or players will wear the coveted No. 18 this season.
Here are the numbers for LSU’s new players:
1: Elias Ricks, CB; Kayshon Boutte, WR
2: Arik Gilbert, TE; Dwight McGlothern, CB
5: Koy Moore, WR
8: BJ Ojulari, LB
10: Josh White, LB
11: TJ Finley, QB
12: Tre Bradford, RB
14: Max Johnson, QB
21: Jordan Tolles, S
34: Antoine Sampah, LB
39: Phillip Webb, LB
52: Ali Gaye, DE*
71: Xavier Hill, OG
74: Marcus Dumervil, OT
77: Marlon Martinez, OG
82: Alex Adams, WR
87: Kole Taylor, TE
90: Jacobian Guillory, DT
96: Eric Taylor, DT
99: Jaquelin Roy, DT
*: Junior-college transfer