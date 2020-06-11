Ja'Marr Chase
Buy Now

Ja'Marr Chase will switch from No. 1 to No. 7 next season. No. 7 is typically worn by one of LSU's top players.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

LSU star receiver Ja'Marr Chase is switching from No. 1 to No. 7 this season, leaving his old number open to two of LSU’s high-profile incoming freshman, cornerback Elias Ricks and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte of New Iberia Westgate.

Sophomore linebacker Marcel Brooks will keep No. 9, which he shared with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow last season. No offensive player will wear No. 9 this season, however.

LSU has also not yet announced which player or players will wear the coveted No. 18 this season.

Here are the numbers for LSU’s new players:

1: Elias Ricks, CB; Kayshon Boutte, WR

2: Arik Gilbert, TE; Dwight McGlothern, CB

5: Koy Moore, WR

8: BJ Ojulari, LB

10: Josh White, LB

11: TJ Finley, QB

12: Tre Bradford, RB

14: Max Johnson, QB

21: Jordan Tolles, S

34: Antoine Sampah, LB

39: Phillip Webb, LB

52: Ali Gaye, DE*

71: Xavier Hill, OG

74: Marcus Dumervil, OT

77: Marlon Martinez, OG

82: Alex Adams, WR

87: Kole Taylor, TE

90: Jacobian Guillory, DT

96: Eric Taylor, DT

99: Jaquelin Roy, DT

*: Junior-college transfer

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

View comments