Having made its way to Barcelona following a weekend trip to Valencia for a meeting with the Valencia All-Stars, the LSU basketball team will play its third game Tuesday on its four-game tour of Spain.
LSU, which is 1-1 after a loss to the Dominican Republic last Thursday and a 111-86 rout of the Valencia All-Stars on Saturday, will take on the Barcelona All-Stars at 11 a.m. CDT Tuesday.
The game with Barcelona begins the final stretch of the 11-day tour for the Tigers, who'll meet the FC Barcelona Silver team at 5:30 a.m. CDT Wednesday to close out their tour.
LSU coach Will Wade has made sure to divide the minutes through the first two games of the tour, especially in the most recent game at Valencia.
All 12 players that were dressed played and 11 scored — with six getting in double figures. Freshman forward Trendon Watford led the team with 19 points, while senior guard Skylar Mays had 14.
Only Watford and Mays have scored in double digits in both games; Watford is averaging 18.5 points a game and Mays 13.0.