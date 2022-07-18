ATLANTA — It’s Oct. 15, the final moments of LSU’s game at Florida rapidly melting away in Gainesville’s early autumn heat. Brian Kelly’s Tigers have a slim lead on Billy Napier’s Gators, but Florida is driving for a go-ahead score. It’s third down-and-10, and LSU is in serious need of a stop.
Inside linebacker Mike Jones looks to the sideline for the formation primed to stop Florida’s drive cold and passes the signal on to the front seven. Next, he looks at the players around him and for a fleeting moment thinks back to the offseason work they put in together, the commitments they made.
In a moment like that, Jones figures, it won’t just be about talent and it won’t only be about the right formation.
It will also be about trust.
“The way to develop that trust is by developing accountability,” Jones said Monday at SEC media days.
In his first appearance at the SEC's annual football kickoff event, it was important for Kelly to display leadership and confidence. Mission accomplished. Within LSU's football complex, one of his chief missions has been to demand serious accountability from his new charges, tested in all sorts of ways, the goal to pave a two-way street of trust between players and coaches still trying to learn each other. This offseason they’ve divvied the team into smaller units called SWAT teams (SWAT, in this case, an acronym for Spring/Summer Workout Accountability) with players earning or losing points for things like running, weigh-ins, filling out daily wellness questionnaires and even taking their vitamins.
“Trust is about saying something and backing it up, and then continuing that relationship,” Kelly said Monday. “We're working on that relationship every day through deeds, through things that we put in front of them and say that we're going to do for them, and backing it up, then asking them to do some things for us, seeing that they back it up.”
Wide receiver Jack Bech, one of the SWAT team captains, said when drafting players he didn’t always look for the biggest and most talented guys. He sometimes looked for players he could — well, you get the picture.
“Sometimes you want a walk-on who you know is never going to do anything wrong,” said Bech, who with Jones and defensive end BJ Ojulari accompanied Kelly to Atlanta. “You know he’s going to do his supplement check. You know he’s going to be where he’s supposed to be and doing what he’s supposed to do.”
That, in essence, is what Kelly wants from all of his players. It’s what Jones wants from the teammates by his side, too. Especially in the most intense, critical moments.
“One thing I learned pretty early in my college career is that coaches are going to put guys on the field they can trust,” said Jones, who transferred to LSU in 2021 from Clemson. “If I’m a guy on the field, I want to play with guys I can trust.
“We’ve seen everybody handle all the little things they task us to do. That shows, ‘I can trust that guy. I know this guy is going to get his questionnaire done. I know he’s going to take his vitamins in the morning. I know he’s going to check in for his meal. I know he’s going to weigh in.’ I’ve seen him do all these little things for months, so when it comes to third down and long and we need a stop and I need him to do his job, I trust him. I’ve got a fundamental trust in this guy, because I’ve seen him do it for a long time.”
In sports, especially in football, the cop-out is to always focus on talent. On how big, how fast a team’s players are.
The chemistry, the camaraderie, the trust are factors easy to overlook. But they can be just as important. For LSU this season, when the Tigers probably won’t have as much talent as some of the SEC foes they are facing, trust and accountability may make the difference in winning or losing the tight, taught games sure to come.
“We’re all accountable — meals, supplement checks, being on time,” Ojulari said. “It’s going to help us be stronger on the field and trust each other. It’ll definitely translate on the field. Trust on the field, trust in the locker room and trust in the classroom.
“Chemistry is definitely very important. I think the locker room has to mesh well. The more you know about and love your brother, the harder you’re going to play for him.”
When SEC media days ends and the preseason media predictions are released Friday, don’t expect LSU to be picked to win the West or the league overall. This Year 1 under Kelly is about building a foundation. Building for the future.
Building trust.