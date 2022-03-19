Texas A&M assistant coach Nolan Cain would be lying if he said it wasn’t weird coming to Alex Box Stadium wearing maroon and white.
From his dugout, he sees Tre’ Morgan and Dylan Crews, players he recruited as an assistant coach at LSU under Paul Mainieri. He’s known them since they were 14 years old.
“That was probably the weirdest part,” Cain said Saturday before LSU and A&M played the second game of their weekend series. “Once the BP (batting practice) was over, those guys came over and said hello and gave hugs. Once the first pitch is made, it's all competition.”
One year ago, Cain was in the opposite dugout, wearing purple and gold. Friday marked his first game back as an opponent. Cain was a four-year letterwinner at LSU, a right-hander who played a key role in the Tigers' run to the 2009 national championship.
He worked his way up the coaching ladder, from two years in baseball operations to one year in a volunteer coaching position before spending five years as both recruiting coordinator and assistant coach.
The same feeling he got when he saw Morgan and Crews swinging at the plate came when he saw freshmen Grant Taylor and Samuel Dutton take the mound. Taylor relieved starting pitcher Ty Floyd in the third inning of Friday night's series opener, a 6-4 A&M win, after Floyd gave up two runs in the second inning.
Taylor worked four innings for the Tigers, keeping the Aggies scoreless through his outing. Dutton came in on relief in the seventh and eighth innings, striking out two and walking one.
“To see Grant Taylor and Sam Dutton as freshmen come and pitch in this league — they have super-bright futures,” Cain said. “Those are both kids that I recruited at early age and have great relationships with their families as well. I’m certainly not rooting for them (while) playing against them, but there is some sort of sense of — I don’t know. For me, it’s about the relationships.”
Those relationships are the reason Cain's phone blew up with hundreds of texts and phone calls when he got the job at Texas A&M. Cain said he had interviewed for a couple of head coaching jobs but wanted to remain in the Southeastern Conference, where the stage is unlike any other in college baseball.
So far, he loves College Station. It's like Baton Rouge, he said: The people make him feel at home there. Even at his first Aggie football game, he loved when Kyle Field fell silent for a pregame prayer, something he hadn’t experienced before. And in baseball, the fans are similarly passionate about their team.
But they don’t have Cajun food, which is why he introduced the A&M coaching staff to Mike Anderson’s on Thursday night after practice. It’s where he used to take athletes during their official visits so they could have their pick at crawfish and chargrilled oysters.
The Aggies captured the opening game of the series on Friday, and Cain said he looked forward to two more games at Alex Box — even if it’s a little weird.
“You’ve got the K Lady and Chris Guillot and you really enjoyed that when you were on the other side,” Cain said. “You can feel Chris trying to spark it up and get it going, and I know what that feels like on both sides of the ball now. It’s a great place for college baseball.”