Former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks announced he will be transferring to Alabama on Wednesday evening.
Ricks amassed 11 total tackles through six games this season and had one interception in the game against UCLA before a shoulder injury ended his season. He announced his entry into the transfer portal in late November.
The California-native was a five-star recruit out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He was the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 2 cornerback in the country in the 2020 signing class.
In his parting tweet to LSU, Ricks thanked former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and former defensive backs coach Corey Raymond.
"I am grateful for the opportunity and will not forget all the things that were done for me in my time there," Ricks said in a Twitter post.
Done deal, let’s work ! #RollTide— Eli (@eliasricks) December 16, 2021