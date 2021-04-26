Kim Mulkey has been hired, she has arrived in Baton Rouge, and at 5 p.m. LSU's new women's basketball coach will speak publicly for the first time since the landscape-shifting decision to depart Baylor and return to her home state.

But how can you follow the landmark press conference? Scroll below for broadcast details, a live stream, real-time updates and more coverage.

HOW TO WATCH

WHAT : Kim Mulkey introductory press conference

: Kim Mulkey introductory press conference WHERE : Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana WHEN : 5 p.m. (central)

: 5 p.m. (central) TV : CBS-WBRZ

: CBS-WBRZ ONLINE : SEC Network+; Facebook Watch; YouTube Live

: SEC Network+; Facebook Watch; YouTube Live LISTEN: Audio-only stream

LIVE STREAM/UPDATES

(Can't see the feed below? Click here)

