Kim Mulkey has been hired, she has arrived in Baton Rouge, and at 5 p.m. LSU's new women's basketball coach will speak publicly for the first time since the landscape-shifting decision to depart Baylor and return to her home state.
But how can you follow the landmark press conference? Scroll below for broadcast details, a live stream, real-time updates and more coverage.
HOW TO WATCH
- WHAT: Kim Mulkey introductory press conference
- WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- WHEN: 5 p.m. (central)
- TV: CBS-WBRZ
- ONLINE: SEC Network+; Facebook Watch; YouTube Live
- LISTEN: Audio-only stream
