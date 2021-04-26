BR.mulkeyarrival.042721 0245 bf.jpg

As Mike the Tiger claps, former Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey, center, arrives at Metro Airport to become LSU's women's basketball coach Monday April 26, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Kim Mulkey has been hired, she has arrived in Baton Rouge, and at 5 p.m. LSU's new women's basketball coach will speak publicly for the first time since the landscape-shifting decision to depart Baylor and return to her home state.

But how can you follow the landmark press conference? Scroll below for broadcast details, a live stream, real-time updates and more coverage.

HOW TO WATCH

LIVE STREAM/UPDATES

(Can't see the feed below? Click here)

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

MORE KIM MULKEY COVERAGE

(Can't see the links below? Click here)

Mike the Tiger, LSU AD Scott Woodward, LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri and men's basketball coach Will Wade, among others, were all on hand to welcome Kim Mulkey as she officially arrived in Baton Rouge to take over as LSU's new women's basketball coach.

Email Jeff Nowak at jnowak@theadvocate.com

Twitter: @Jeff_Nowak

View comments