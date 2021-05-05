LSU's ever-changing basketball roster saw some more movement Wednesday.
Reserve center Josh Gray, a freshman who was part of Will Wade's 2020 recruiting class that was ranked fourth in the nation by 247Sports, became the third player to enter the transfer portal in the past 21 days.
The 6-foot-11 Gray joined shooting guard Aundre Hyatt and point guard Jalen Cook in transferring out of the program.
Hyatt, who announced his intentions on April 14, has since committed to Rutgers and Cook, who followed Hyatt the next day, chose to continue his career with Tulane.
In that three-week stretch, three players have transferred into the LSU program.
Wade has received signed scholarship papers from combo guard Xavier Pinson, who played three years at Missouri, and former Cincinnati power forward Tari Eason.
Point guard Adam Miller, who started all 31 games as a freshman for Illinois last season, committed to LSU last Saturday.
While players who enter the portal can return to their school, Gray won't be back with the Tigers next season.
Gray, a native of Brooklyn, New York, played in just 10 games and averaged 3.3 minutes of playing time in his lone season at LSU.
He averaged 0.8 points and 1.2 rebounds with career-bests of four points and four rebounds.
LSU also had four players — Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart and Darius Days — enter the NBA draft.
If all remain in the draft, only four scholarship players will be back from last year's 19-10 squad — Josh LeBlanc, Mwani Wilkinson, Eric Gaines and Shareef O'Neal.