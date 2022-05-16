For the second straight day, LSU picked up a four-star recruit.

Cornerback Daylen Austin (Long Beach, Calif.) verbally committed Monday with an announcement on Twitter, giving the Tigers their sixth player and third defensive back in the 2023 class.

Austin chose LSU over offers from Michigan State, Alabama, Oregon, Georgia, Southern Cal, Nebraska and Penn State. He's the No. 16 cornerback in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Austin's decision came the day after four-star Louisiana running back Trey Holly committed to LSU. They joined tight end Mac Markway, safety Ryan Yaites, wide receiver Omarion Miller and safety Michael Daugherty.

All of them are four-star recruits, and with Austin's announcement, LSU's class jumped to No. 12 in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Austin became the fourth top 200 recruit to commit since late March.

The nation's No. 143 player overall, Austin provides help at a position of need in this cycle. LSU restocked the room with transfers during the offseason, but it needed more to sustain the position once upperclassmen leave.