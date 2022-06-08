The LSU men's track and field team advanced three athletes who stepped on the track for the running events in the semifinals at the NCAA championships Wednesday.
Eric Edwards Jr., Da'Marcus Fleming and Sean Burrell each moved on in their events to the finals, which will be held Friday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
The women's semifinals will be held Thursday with LSU having seven individuals and two relays on the track vying for spots in the finals.
The Tigers will also have three athletes attempting to score points in field events.
Of the four LSU men who advanced Wednesday, Burrell, the reigning NCAA champion in the 400-meter hurdles, was the most impressive in winning his semifinal heat.
The U20 world record-holder and former Zachary High Star ran his best race of the outdoor season and produced the third-fastest time of the semifinals at 49.19 seconds.
Burrell, who has been plagued by a hamstring issue since the indoor season and didn't run his first hurdles race until April 23, appeared to be returning to his 2021 form in outlasting the other seven competitors.
Edwards was the first LSU athlete to advance on the track Wednesday when he claimed his heat of the 110-meter hurdles in 13.33 seconds, earning a spot in the final.
Edwards' time was the second-fastest of the nine finalists with only Florida State's Trey Cunningham clocking a faster time at 13.21 seconds.
Fleming was next as he had the seventh-fastest time of the semifinals at 10.18 seconds and qualified for the final on time after taking fourth in his heat.
Dorian Camel was the only individual who didn't advance on the track as he finished seventh in his heat of the 200 meters in 20.64 seconds.
Jake Norris was 10th in the hammer trials with a throw of 228 feet, 6 inches and did not make the final as only the top eight competitors advanced.
Tzuriel Pedigo and Eli Gaughan were competing in the javelin and John Meyer was in the shot put late Wednesday night as was the Tigers' 4x400-meter relay team.
Kone bows out
UNO sophomore Ismael Kone saw his season come to an end when he failed to advance out of the semifinals in the 100 and 200 meters.
Kone, who went into the championships with a season's best of 10.00 seconds in the 100, finished eighth in his heat with a time of 10.23 — which was 15th overall.
In the 200, Kone was seventh in his heat with a time of 20.64 seconds.