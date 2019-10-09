LSU's three national championship quarterbacks — Warren Rabb, Matt Mauck and Matt Flynn — will serve as honorary guest captains for the No. 5 Tigers' game against No. 7 Florida on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
The three quarterbacks will be honored on the field before kickoff.
Rabb quarterbacked LSU to a perfect 11-0 record and the school’s first national title in 1958.
Mauck led LSU to a 13-1 mark and a win over Oklahoma in the BCS national championship as the Tigers claimed the 2003 national title.
Four years later, Matt Flynn directed LSU to a 12-2 mark and a 38-24 win over Ohio State in the championship game as the Tigers won the 2007 national title.
Saturday will mark the first time all three national championship quarterbacks will be together on the field in Tiger Stadium as guest captains.