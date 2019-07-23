LSU strong safety Grant Delpit has been named to his third award watch list of the 2019 preseason.
The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Delpit, who will wear LSU's coveted No. 7 jersey this season, was one of three LSU players named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the nation's top defensive player, watch list Tuesday afternoon.
Delpit has also been named to the watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back) and the Bednarik Award (nation's top defender).
The Nagurski list, which includes 92 players, also listed LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips and cornerback Kristian Fulton.
LSU tied the national lead with its three names on the list with Iowa State, Notre Dame and Penn State.
Delpit, who led the Southeastern Conference with five interceptions and led the team with five sacks, was one of five finalist for the Nagurski Award in 2018, which was eventually awarded to Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen.
Only one player in LSU history has won the Nagurski Award: defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey in 2007, when he recorded 34 tackles and seven sacks.
Fulton, a 6-foot, 192-pound cornerback, started in 10 games for LSU before undergoing season-ending foot surgery following an injury he sustained late in a game against Arkansas.
Phillips, a 6-foot-4, 229-pound junior, started 11 games in 2018 at inside linebacker opposite White, missing two starts because of first-half suspensions from targeting penalties.
Phillips, who was also named to the Dick Butkus Award watch list Monday, finished the season second on the team with 87 tackles and was named Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after returning an interception for a touchdown in the season opener against Miami.
2019 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
|By conference: SEC 18, Big Ten 15, ACC 12, Pac-12 12, Big 12 11, American Athletic 6, Independents 5, Conference USA 4, Mountain West 4, Mid-American 3, Sun Belt 2.
|By position: Linebackers 36, Backs 28, Ends 21, Tackles 7.