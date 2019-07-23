SEC Media Days: Grant Delpit
LSU strong safety Grant Delpit speaks at SEC media days in Hoover, Ala.

 BY BROOKS KUBENA | Staff writer

LSU strong safety Grant Delpit has been named to his third award watch list of the 2019 preseason.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Delpit, who will wear LSU's coveted No. 7 jersey this season, was one of three LSU players named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the nation's top defensive player, watch list Tuesday afternoon.

Delpit has also been named to the watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back) and the Bednarik Award (nation's top defender).

The Nagurski list, which includes 92 players, also listed LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips and cornerback Kristian Fulton.

LSU tied the national lead with its three names on the list with Iowa State, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Delpit, who led the Southeastern Conference with five interceptions and led the team with five sacks, was one of five finalist for the Nagurski Award in 2018, which was eventually awarded to Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen.

Only one player in LSU history has won the Nagurski Award: defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey in 2007, when he recorded 34 tackles and seven sacks.

Fulton, a 6-foot, 192-pound cornerback, started in 10 games for LSU before undergoing season-ending foot surgery following an injury he sustained late in a game against Arkansas.

Phillips, a 6-foot-4, 229-pound junior, started 11 games in 2018 at inside linebacker opposite White, missing two starts because of first-half suspensions from targeting penalties.

Phillips, who was also named to the Dick Butkus Award watch list Monday, finished the season second on the team with 87 tackles and was named Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after returning an interception for a touchdown in the season opener against Miami.

2019 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

DB DeMarkus Acy, MissouriDE Mustafa Johnson, Colorado
DB Paulson Adebo, StanfordDE Patrick Johnson, Tulane
DE Bradlee Anae, UtahLB Clay Johnston, Baylor
LB Rayshard Ashby, Virginia TechDB Brandon Jones, Texas
LB Joe Bachie, Michigan StateLB Antonio Jones-Davis, NIU
DE JaQuan Bailey, Iowa StateDE Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame
LB Markus Bailey, PurdueLB Nate Landman, Colorado
DB Essang Bassey, Wake ForestLB Sage Lewis, FIU
LB Shaun Bradley, TempleDT Ray Lima, Iowa State
DB Antoine Brooks Jr., MarylandLB Bryan London II, Texas State
LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas TechLB Jordan Mack, Virginia
DT Derrick Brown, AuburnDT Justin Madubuke, Texas A&M
DB Myles Bryant, WashingtonDB Kevin McGill, Eastern Michigan
DB Andre Cisco, SyracuseDB Josh Metellus, Michigan
DE Nick Coe, AuburnLB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB Carter Coughlin, MinnesotaLB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi StateDE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame
DE Raekwon Davis, AlabamaLB Micah Parsons, Penn State
DB Grant Delpit, LSULB Jacob Phillips, LSU
DB Trevon Diggs, AlabamaLB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami
DE Victor Dimukeje, DukeDB J.R. Reed, Georgia
LB Troy Dye, OregonDB Elijah Riley, Army
LB Cooper Edmiston, TulsaDB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
DE A.J. Epenesa, IowaLB Merlin Robertson, Arizona State
LB Jordan Fehr, Appalachian StateDE Alton Robinson, Syracuse
LB Paddy Fisher, NorthwesternLB Colin Schooler, Arizona
DB Jordan Fuller, Ohio StateDT Jordon Scott, Oregon
DB Kristian Fulton, LSULB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
LB Lawrence Garner, Old DominionLB Marcel Spears, Iowa State
LB Cale Garrett, MissouriDB Caden Sterns, Texas
DE Jonathan Garvin, MiamiLB Darrell Taylor, Tennessee
DE Joe Gaziano, NorthwesternLB Kyahva Tezino, San Diego State
DB Alohi Gilman, Notre DameDE Xavier Thomas, Clemson
DB Jeff Gladney, TCULB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
DB Richie Grant, UCFDT Khyiris Tonga, BYU
DB A.J. Green, Oklahoma StateDE Jay Tufele, USC
DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn StateLB Mykal Walker, Fresno State
DB Javon Hagan, OhioDE Curtis Weaver, Boise State
DB Bryce Hall, VirginiaLB Evan Weaver, California
LB Ky’el Hemby, Southern MissDB James Wiggins, Cincinnati
DB CJ Henderson, FloridaDE Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
DB Lavert Hill, MichiganDT Marvin Wilson, Florida State
DE Wyatt Hubert, Kansas StateDT Robert Windsor, Penn State
LB Bryce Huff, MemphisLB David Woodward, Utah State
LB Anfernee Jennings, AlabamaDE Chase Young, Ohio State
DB Jaylon Johnson, UtahDE Jabari Zuniga, Florida
By conference: SEC 18, Big Ten 15, ACC 12, Pac-12 12, Big 12 11, American Athletic 6, Independents 5, Conference USA 4, Mountain West 4, Mid-American 3, Sun Belt 2.
By position: Linebackers 36, Backs 28, Ends 21, Tackles 7.

