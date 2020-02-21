The good news for LSU in Thursday’s loss to South Carolina was the Tigers executed their defensive game plan. The bad news was the offensive performance canceled it out.
LSU (18-7, 8-5 Southeastern Conference) slowed the pace of the game and held the No. 1-ranked Gamecocks to 23 points below their season average, but they also scored a season-low points in a 63-48 loss.
The loss was the second consecutive for LSU, which fell into sixth place in the conference standings with three games to play, the next one at 2 p.m. Sunday at home against Georgia.
Coach Nikki Fargas is hoping to earn a double bye for the conference tournament, which begins March 4, and likely needs at least a 2-1 finish to get there. LSU is one game out of third place where Texas A&M, Arkansas and Kentucky are tied at 9-4. LSU plays Arkansas in the season finale, and the Razorbacks also play second-place Mississippi State.
LSU also owns a tiebreaker on Kentucky and Texas A&M, both of which have a game with South Carolina remaining.
“The season is coming down the stretch and we know how important seeding is for the SEC tournament,” Fargas said. “We have three opponents left, and we’re still in good position to be in the top-four seeding. After a game like South Carolina, you watch film and evaluate your team. There are a lot of good things we did; we just didn’t do enough.”
LSU shot 35.7% from the field (20 of 56), but only guard Jailin Cherry was able to shoot at least 50% (6 of 11) on field-goal attempts. Junior guard Khayla Pointer played only 27 minutes because of first-half foul trouble and scored seven points on 3-of-12 shooting.
Cherry had 13 points and Faustine Aifuwa 12, but the Tigers had 11 shots blocked and were outscored 32-20 in the paint with zero second-chance points. Fargas said as good as South Carolina is, LSU missed some opportunities.
“South Carolina does a good job of lending support,” Fasrgas said. “When you break down their first line of defense, they’ve got the best second-line defense. Through scouting, we were hoping we would make the extra pass to rotate them a second time. We missed too many opportunities by taking contested jump shots when we should have had them rotating one more time.
“When you take 20 points off of a team’s stat line through our defense, but then not generate enough scoring, that’s a little disheartening. Watching film, it’s correctable. We can move forward and be better.”
LSU’s previous low point total this season came in a 52-44 victory against Ole Miss on Jan. 12.
Seniors recognition
Their final home game isn't until Thursday against Vanderbilt, but LSU will recognize four seniors — Ayana Mitchell, Jaelyn Richard-Harris, Mercedes Brooks and LaToya Ashman — Sunday before the game against Georgia.
Play4Kay game
LSU wore pink uniforms vs. South Carolina and will do so again Sunday vs. Georgia as part of the Play4Kay promotion to raise cancer awareness. All women’s cancer survivors will be recognized at halftime in memory of Kay Yow, who died of cancer in 2009 after an on-and-off 22-year battle with breast cancer. Fans can still sign up to make pledges for the Kay Yow free throw challenge at LSUsports.net/KayYowChallenge.
Home strength
LSU has an 11-1 record at home going into the season’s final two games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers have won 10 straight games at home, the only loss on Nov. 9, 70-62 to No. 17 Florida State. Overall, LSU is 492-137 in the PMAC for a .782 winning percentage.