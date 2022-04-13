The first. The best. Both are words frequently associated with LSU great Seimone Augustus.
So the announcement Monday that she will be getting a statue outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center was keeping with her historic impact on LSU athletics. Augustus will be the first LSU female athlete to be so honored and the fifth (or sixth) LSU sports figure to have a statue, depending on when the already cast likeness of “Pistol” Pete Maravich is placed outside the PMAC.
We caught up with Augustus, now preparing for her second season as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparxx, to talk about the past, the future, and the love she has for her LSU roots:
LSU released a video Monday of coach Kim Mulkey calling to tell you about the statue. Was that the first you heard about it?
“That was the official phone call. That was the first time there was anything about it outside of her talking about it in the media. It definitely caught me by surprise. It’s one thing to have a conversation about it, but I thought it would take another year or two to happen. I felt it happened overnight once she said she wanted it to happen once she got here (last April). It was the manifestation of just a few months.”
Coach Mulkey seemed to make connecting with the women’s basketball alumni a priority. What were your feelings about that?
“Obviously coach Mulkey had a game plan coming in. She wanted to make sure she respected the past and honored the future. She’s been as graceful as possible, injecting energy back in the program. We had an alumni weekend and it was the biggest one we’ve had in a long time. To have someone of her stature come from a program (Baylor) we always competed against show so much love and respect is amazing.”
How excited were you to see how well LSU did in her first season, going 26-6, being a national seed and hosting NCAA tournament games?
“She basically took someone else’s team and had to bring those players to life. (Jailin) Cherry talked all season long about the confidence she gave her to perform. Khayla (Pointer), I’d never seen her perform to that level. That was all thanks to coach Mulkey.
“It was great to see the turnaround. To have first-round games back at the PMAC, to see the fans wearing their Mardi Gras beads and having a great time. It’s the same energy we knew when I played.”
Do you feel your statue will represent more people than yourself?
“Way more people. We’re here in 2022 with so many amazing athletes having come through this program – not just in basketball, soccer, softball. So many amazing women who got recognized, but not to this level. Hopefully this will open up doors for them to be celebrated.”
Tell us about your role with the L.A. Sparxx.
“I’m the third assistant. I’m involved in player development, helping the scout team prepare. It was such a quick turnaround (after her retirement last May), just trying to figure out my footing, where I best fit in to help inject some knowledge to the girls.
“It’s been an amazing experience. I’ve been trying to find my voice. I’m not a very talkative person, and this has helped me come out of my shyness. Now I understand what coaches feel when we execute the game plan after working on it for so many hours. It’s such a joy. As a player I’ve experienced a lot of great moments, but it feels a lot different when you’re helping someone achieve a goal of their own. Last year I watched one of our players come out of her shell and played some of her basketball. That warmed me up inside. I like that feeling.”
Now that a statue is in the works, what’s the next step?
“We’re trying to find some pictures, different poses. Obviously the signature pose is a jumper, but they want to make sure it’s not something that blocks my face. It can be fun. They told me about Skip (Bertman’s) statue which is him leaning over a fence, which is not something typical. I’m trying to find something we can be creative with.”
You see kids come by the PMAC all the time to see Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Pettit’s statues. Are you hoping yours can be an inspiration to young kids?
“That’s all I’m hoping for. That’s why you do it. That’s the biggest thing, to be an inspiration for someone else. I’m happy to be in position to inspire young people, boys and girls. Maybe they’ll go into banking or some other career paths. Maybe they’ll be the first to do something. We’re seeing how people are starting to embrace women in different career paths. There’s so many amazing things you can think of with a statue being erected.”